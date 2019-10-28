DAVID LYON/DEGI EREMIENYO STORM EKEREMO, OTHER LGAS RECEIVE THUNDEROUS WELCOME

That was a great occasion because there had never been any event like it in the history of Ogbia and Bayelsa State. Apart from the unprecedented crowd that gave a thunderous welcome to the APC political leaders across Nigeria, the most significant aspect of the campaign was the defection by some of the Ogbia political front liners of the PDP to the APC.
When a former Speaker of old Rivers State and the Pion
The immediate past Chairman of the Bayelsa State Environmental Sanitation Authority, two times member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and CEO of Ayalla Hotels, Chief Robert Enogha also defected from the PDP to the APC.
Other defectors include: A former Honorable Member of the National Assembly, Graham Ipigansi, immediate past Member of the National Assembly of Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon Lady Sodaguwo Omoni, Member Bayelsa State House of Assembly, alias the Oracle of the House Chief (Hon) Eliton Osomu, and one of the former political appointees of Governor Dickson, Hon. Mike Ogiasa also defected amongst others.
Some of the LGAs and Communities visited include: Sabagrea, Opokuma and Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma, LGA Egbemo Angalabiri, Peretorugbene, Toru Ndoro and Ekeremo in Ekeremor LGA,
Olugbobiri in Southern/Ijaw LGA...
