Monday, 28 October 2019

DAVID LYON/DEGI EREMIENYO STORM EKEREMO, OTHER LGAS RECEIVE THUNDEROUS WELCOME

There had been great crowds of Bayelsans across Local Governments of APC members, supporters defectors and well wishers following the Chief David Lyon/ Chief Degi Eremienyo Campaign train.
It would be recalled that Monday 21st October instant, occasioned the flag-off of the historic APC guber rally at Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area, the domain of former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan where the APC Notional Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his entourage were received most honourably.
That was a great occasion because there had never been any event like it in the history of Ogbia and Bayelsa State.  Apart from the unprecedented crowd that gave a thunderous welcome to the APC political leaders across Nigeria, the most significant aspect of the campaign was the defection by some of the Ogbia political front liners of the PDP to the APC.
When a former Speaker of old Rivers State and the Pion
eer Chaiman of  the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Bayelsa State Chapter, Rt. Hon. Claudius Enegesi, mounted the podium and announced that he had dumped the PDP for the APC it was a thunderous ovation to his defection. But that was just the beginning of the defections at Ogbia Town
The immediate past Chairman of the Bayelsa State Environmental Sanitation Authority, two times member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and CEO of Ayalla Hotels, Chief Robert Enogha also defected from the PDP to the APC.
Other defectors include:  A former Honorable Member of the National Assembly, Graham Ipigansi, immediate past Member of the National Assembly of Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon Lady Sodaguwo Omoni, Member Bayelsa State House of Assembly, alias the Oracle of the House Chief (Hon) Eliton Osomu, and one of the former political appointees of Governor Dickson, Hon. Mike Ogiasa also defected amongst others.

And from that good start  had been the crowd all the way following the APC Governorship candidate and his running mate David Lyon and  Degi Eremienyo from community to community and from LGA to LGA it had been thunderous welcome and celebrations all the way with gales of defections.
Some of the LGAs and Communities visited include: Sabagrea, Opokuma and Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma, LGA Egbemo Angalabiri, Peretorugbene, Toru  Ndoro and Ekeremo in Ekeremor LGA,
Olugbobiri in Southern/Ijaw LGA...

