WOMAN RECEIVES N1MILLION IN PROPHET JEREMIAH'S CHURCH

While the service was going-on there were many remarkable things that happened, a lot of miracles, healing deliverances and prophecies, were talking place after a yawoo man was delivered, the man of God prophesied about a certain woman in the house of solution, who gave her her name as Eshter was blessed with a whopping amount of one million Naira Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin located the woman in the House of solution describing her designed cloth with green color, with a UBA cheque book with two leaves in her hand, her husband had ran away leaving their four children under her care with nothing, the cheque he gave to her fake, no money in the account and
The Prophet called her out and told her that God personally called her name to him to bless her and shocked the congregation that there must be a balloting , if see she picks any of the 3 ballots he was going to write 1. N0 2.N500,000 3.N600,000, he wrote on the 3 ballots accordingly, rumpled them and dropped on the floor before the praying and weeping Esther to pick.
It was a tense moment not only for those in Church, but also viewers of MERCY TV all over the world that God of Jeremiah should favour Esther not to pick zero, and as God would have it, she picked the ballot for N500,000 and there was a great joy in the house of the Lord.
But as the celebrations subsided,a little, philanthropic Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin
announced a donation of N100,000 to make N600,000 , while he also announced another donation of N400,000 to equal N1000,000.
Esther who was poor few hours before her encounter with God was now rich, she that was crying, was now smiling and laughing.
Glory be to the God of Jeremiah she prayed waving her hand to heaven and departed out of camera view.
