OSHIOMHOLE WARNS DICKSON OVER WITHDRAWAL OF BAYELSA FUNDS....

The vibrant and excited APC National leader also sent another word to the Bayelsa Governor who he calls his good friend to be careful with withdrawals of funds from the state treasury to avoid unpleasant consequences.
He used the medium to assure Dickson that David Lyon is a gentleman who will not go for a physical or gun battle with anyone, but will use the voters cards to defeat the PDP and take over the state, come 16th November 2019, Oshiomhole emphasized.
On the choice of David Lyon as Governor the APC National Leader lauded the APC Leader of Bayelsa State former Governor and the Minister of Petroleum for state on that vision, while anticipating a undeniable victory for the APC at t he Governorship polls come 16th November instant.
Comrade Oshiomhole who added "Gold"to the names of Chief Timipre Sylva also appreciated the Ogbia People for the warm reception accorded the APC entourage.
Earlier in his speech, the APC Leader of Bayelsa, former Governor, and Oil Minister for state Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva gave praises to the people of Ogbia Kingdom for being pace setters to the life of the Nigerian nation.. Hear him;
The Ogbia Kingdom is known for beginning many good things in Nigeria. In 1956 Oil was discovered in Ogbia Kingdom and it has continued to be the mainstay of the Nation's economy.
Chief Sylva announced.
He used the medium to graphically explain how the nigh eight years administration of Seriake Dickson led PDP Government had impoverished the land and people of Bayelsa State and gave a startling revelations of how the funds accruing to the state were mismanaged.
Chief Sylva told the listening crowd that out of a whopping amount of N1.6 trillion that Dickson had received, all that he had continued to emphasize to have done as a major achievement was a 'cargo airport', while the amount said to have been spent on the controversial airport project being collosal far above every other airport project across the world.
Sylva used the medium to announce good tidings to the people of Bayelsa in the coming of Chief David Lyon and Chief Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo as Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State respectively.
He made it clear that though Bayelsa had been facing two dire challenges "insecurity and darkness" assured that as a security expert, his administration will pay prioty attention to that, and also address the challenge of darkness, while assuring the Ogbia People of restoration of the Kolo Creek Gas Turbine on assumption of duties as Governor.
The climax of the occasion was the presentation of the party's flag to the candidate, Chief David Lyon and the running mate, Chief Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo and a gale of defectors from the PDP supporters to the APC.
