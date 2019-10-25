IDUMANGE CALLS ON NASS TO CREATE MORE LGAS FOR BAYELSA

|Dr. John Idumange
He said it was unfair that the National Assembly had not acted the law for refusing or denying the people of Bayelsa State on the creation of not less than two (2) or more Local Government Areas as per the Constitution of our Country, Nigeria.
|Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan
" The National Assembly should treat this as a special case, Bayelsa deserves fair treatment as per the provision of the Constitution that every state should have at least 10 Local Government Areas, but at 23 years, the National Assembly is yet to fulfill the Law", Dr Idumange
said.
Talking about the gap of inequality in the number of Local Government Areas between states, the General Manager made the following observation, reads:
"Bayelsa is the most viable State for a considerable number of Local Government Areas to be created based on the Nigerian Oil and Gas driven economy which had it's foundation from the soil of Bayelsa.
But whereas Kano state alone has 44 Local Governments, Katsina 34, Oyo 34 and Osun 30, Bayelsa is still left with just 8 Local Government Areas."
He therefore appealed to the National Assembly to without further delay create additional Local Government Areas for Bayelsa to fulfill the requirements of the Constitution on creation of States.
