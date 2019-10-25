Friday, 25 October 2019

IDUMANGE CALLS ON NASS TO CREATE MORE LGAS FOR BAYELSA

There has been a renewed call on the National Assembly to create additional Local Government Areas in Bayelsa State in line with the 1999 Constitution.
Dr. John Idumange
The General Manager of Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, Dr. John Idumange stated this during an interview with the Golden Pen News which paid him a courtesy visit in his office in  Yenagoa.
He said it was unfair that the National Assembly had not acted the law for refusing or denying the people of Bayelsa State on the creation of not less than two (2) or more Local  Government Areas as per the Constitution of our Country, Nigeria.
Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan
John Idumange who is also a Human and People's Rights Activist said the National Assembly should  consider the deficit of Local Governments in Bayelsa as a constitutional matter of public interest, and  in earnest create additional Local Government Areas to complete 10  or more. Hear this:
" The National Assembly should treat this as a special case, Bayelsa deserves fair treatment as per the provision of the Constitution that every state should have at least 10 Local Government Areas, but at 23 years, the National Assembly is yet to fulfill the Law", Dr  Idumange
said.
He posited that such a matter of public interest need not be politcised or ignored by the Nation's Parliament which has the sole Constitutional Right and responsibility to correct the number of Local Government Areas for Bayelsa State.
Talking about the gap of inequality in the number of Local Government Areas between states, the General Manager made the following observation, reads:
"Bayelsa is the most viable State for a considerable number of Local Government Areas to be created based on the Nigerian Oil and Gas driven economy which had it's foundation from the soil of Bayelsa.
But whereas Kano state alone has 44 Local Governments,  Katsina 34, Oyo 34 and Osun 30, Bayelsa is still left with just 8 Local Government Areas."
He therefore appealed to the National Assembly to without further delay create additional Local Government Areas for Bayelsa to fulfill the requirements of the Constitution on creation of States.

