Thursday, 15 December 2016

GOV. DICKSON'S EDUCATIONAL VISION UNPRECEDENTED-ADIGIO AUSTIN

Mr. Adigio Austin
The S/A to the governor of Bayelsa State on Students Affairs, Mr. Adigio Austin, had given kudos to the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for giving him the opportunity to serve.
Mr. Adigio Austin who spoke to the Golden Pen Newspaper in an interview held in his office in the state capital, Yenagoa, said it has given him the opportunity to know how much the state government led by Hon. Dickson had invested in the Education sector.
He spoke on two key areas.
1. The secondary school level, 2. Tertiary level. Speaking on the Secondary schools level, Mr. Adigio Austin has this to say, hear him:
"The governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has a very novel educational vision and programme for the state. Which has given assurance to both parents and students in what is called, 'his ambitious educational novel boarding school' built and equipped across the eight Local Government Areas of the state, aimed at bringing up brilliant indigent students through the boarding school system where they will be exposed to academic best practices...", he said.
On tertiary institutions, he said the government has done so much for students of the state in the area of scholarships to various academic institutions in some of the best schools in the world. He explained as follows:
"Before the economy became this bad, the governor because of his ambitious and unprecedented academic vision sent students to some of the best universities abroad to study..."
The S/A Students Affairs, emphatically, stated that in his life, he had never seen a governor who had such passion as Hon. Dickson in the Education sector. Hear this:
"As a matter of fact, I didn't grow up to meet boarding school arrangements, because when the Okilos were governors of Rivers State and Education was give such priority as said during the Diete Spiff  era, I probably may have been a toddler, but in my adult life, I have never seen such conscious investment in the Education sector by any other government."
Wednesday, 14 December 2016

BAYELSA STATE GOVERNMENT URGED TO DRAG OIL COMPANIES TO COURT FOR VIOLATION OF ECONOMIC RIGHTS

Barrister Iwolo Ibeni
A legal luminary in Bayelsa State, Mr. Iwolo Ibeni has called on the government of the state not to shy away from taking the oil companies operating in the state that violate the economic rights of the state and her citizenry.
He stated this, during an interview with the Golden Pen Newspape in the State capital, Yenagoa.
The learned man noted with concern that most of the volatile incidences that crumbled the economy of the state could have been avoided if the Oil companies operating in Bayelsa had established their offices in the State, which he described as the Right of the state and urged the government to enforce that Right by going to court with a view to forestall future occurrences of insurgency and the consequences of economic stagnation and poverty. Hear him:
"The Land use Decree, (Act) by the Federal Government is not against oil companies having offices in the areas of their operation. That is why Shell, Agip, and other companies have their offices in sisterly oil states like Rivers, Akwa/Ibom, Delta and others. The question is why not also in Bayelsa..." he queried.
Barrister Iwolo explained that it is the Right of the Bayelsa state government to drag the erring companies to court to address the repeated violation of the economic rights of the state that had resulted in insecurity of the people claiming lives and property. He used the medium to call on the oil companies operating in the state to establish their offices in the state, in these words:
"The oil companies should as a matter of priority have their offices here in Bayelsa. There is no way you should stay away from the area you operate and expect the people to be happy. If they have their offices here, and there are issues, at least, they will be able to address such issues than jumping all the way from Abuja to address them..."
He said, the oil companies have done a great injustice to the Bayelsa people knowing that oil was first found in commercial quantity in Oloibiri in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, wondered why offices are established in every other oil producing state, but Bayelsa had been sidelined or oppressed.
Barrister Iwolo has therefore called on the state government not to shy away from seeking redress in the court of law so as to receive what is the state's rightful dues to boost her Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), he concluded.
Tuesday, 13 December 2016

THE IMPORTANCE OF BROTHERHOOD AND GOOD FRIENDSHIP

Sometimes it is necessary or reasonable to ask questions as to why certain things happen, where it happened, so on and so forth. That undoubtedly could be in the minds of some of those who see this picture. They would be either occupied with where this picture was taken, at what occasion and by the way, who are those in the picture, where do they  come from and what relationship do they have?
It is for this reason, jus a little has to be said of the picture. The two great gentlemen in the picture are Nembe people Let me say where  the photo was taken and the occasion.
The simplest way to put it is that, it was at a joyous matrimonial occasion held at a Church in Amarata in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa between Iduate and Frank all of Nembe in the Nembe Local Government Area of the State.
The reception held at  Matho Crystal, one of the prestigious hotels in the fledgling state capital located at the Imiringi axis of the all Ijaw state in the Niger Delta region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
From left to right is, Chief O.G. Evans Tubonah Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Golden Pen Newspaper and Dr. Apoku Inodu, Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service
 Photo taken  at the swimming pool area of the hotel.
They decided to take the picture because as Nembe people they see themselves as brothers and friends.
Friday, 21 October 2016

CHIEF TUBO DESCRIBES WORK AS EXERCISE

Chief Abbot Clinton Tubo
The Bayelsa State environment has been so quiet for months due to the uncertain economic situation in all quarters of the 20 years old state. The expression of quietness and uncertainty of the economy of the state stood boldly on the faces of some daring civil servants who braved their way in and out of the State Secretariat.
Fridays are now special days in the State under the Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson's administration which directive for Civil Servants to promote the Ijaw Culture, by wearing Ijaw attire on Fridays had indeed been strictly adhered to.
And it was to ascertain the level of compliance to this directive on the promotion of the Ijaw Culture, that led the Golden Pen to pay a visit to the office of one of the key government officials in the state capital, Yenagoa, whose name was given as, Chief Abbot Clinton Tubo who spoke on the rationality of promoting the Ijaw Culture, expressed the hope of opening up the ways of the Ijaw nation to the world through the tourism industry.
Speaking on working in the Civil Service,  Chief Clinton Tubo described work as the best exercise he loves to do.
Saturday, 24 September 2016

THE ERRORS OF BAYELSA STATE GOVERNMENT AND MARGINALIZATION OF THE PRESS

Chief O.G. Evans Tubonah
Publisher/Editor-In-Chief
Golden Pen Newspapers
Just few days from now Bayelsans will join her counterparts in the country to celebrate the Independence of our country Nigeria, which occasion is a coincident to the creation of Bayelsa State which is celebrated along with the Independence on the same October 1st annually from 1996 to date.
Whereas this occasion brings together within and from the diaspora all sons and daughters of the state and of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality to reflect on the journey so far and the well being of the people, the way such programmes were managed has been called to question as to the unity and oneness of the people and institutions.
Though the role of galvanizing the people of the state for such grand occasions  is herculean, and officials of the State government had been found swimming in the tide of errors in her relationship with personalities and individuals in the area of protocol. Most importantly, it is not unreasonable to point out to the Bayelsa State Government that marginalizing the Press in the state in the scheme of things is a grievous error that needs to be corrected without further delay.
The Bayelsa State government led by the the Restoration Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson started well with the Press initially, but for some time now, it's like the door of government has been closed against the Media. It baffles not only one but media practitioners to see that all their efforts in the past and present to move Bayelsa State forward had not been appreciated, for which reason; media practitioners are totally absent in the protocol list of Government House.
The Bayelsa State Government in particular and the Nigerian nation should not forget the role the press played in State and National building. It is on record that, it was the press that fought gallantly at the forefront during the independence struggle and also fought the military to midwife democracy which is enjoyed today, by those in their priviledged positions across the country.
And in the same light the role of the Press in the struggle for the creation of Bayelsa State cannot be over emphasized. It is also on record, the roles of the Press from the genesis of Bayelsa State to date moving on in her zeal to move Bayelsa State forward.  This, the Bayelsa State government does not seem to appreciate about the press at all, and that may be the reason the press is always not in the protocol list of those government would want to relate with or favour.  In such a great  occasion, as celebrating Nigeria's Independence and the birth of Bayelsa, one would have expected that all stakeholders be given a feel of government's seesensitivity to the contributions made by the people including those in the media, but that has not been the case with the media.
Intact, the Bayelsa State government had either knowingly or unknowingly treated the media practitioners in the state as inconsequential and had sidelined them even on programmes or occasions that needed their attention for documentation. Now, in such an occasion as the 56th Anniversary of Nigeria's Independence and 20th Anniversary of Bayelsa, media practitioners interested to attend the function did not make the protocol list announced by the Government through the Office of the Honourable Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Hon. Obuebite Jonathan.. This is a grievous error that need to be corrected in earnest for the well being and prosperity of our dear state, because the media makes governance easier to governments that work in tandem with the Press.
This is no doubt a challenge that the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite should intervene and achieve reestablishment of that government/media partnership that existed
Thursday, 22 September 2016

MASTER FRANCIS 2ND BIRTHDAY PIX


Aunty Diepreye Evans, cousin Bio Bokolo and Sister Ngonabo Francis with Master Francis

