OPU NEMBE BASSAMBIRI CHAIRMAN EMPHASIZES CO-ORDINATION I'm

|Chief S.D.Ben-Koru
The Chairman of the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Council of Chiefs, Chief, S.D.Ben Koru had emphasized the need for unity, peace and cooperation as pivotal to economic prosperity.
He stated this while interacting with a youth organization which paid him an unscheduled visit in his house at Opu Nembe Bassambiri.
He went further to say that the high level of commitment being demonstrated by the organization had enhanced the development of not only the youth but to the entire land and people of the Opu Nembe Kingdom, and urged them to maintain the tempo.
Earlier, the leader and spokesman of the Organization, Chief Wilson Elect told Chief Koru that they were in his house for two reasons. 1. To convey a message of Condolence to the Chairman over the death of his late brother and 2.To appreciate him for the peace of the
community....
