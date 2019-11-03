ENEYI ZIDOUGHA, TWO OTHERS SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY

|IPAC Leaders Addressing the Press
Before their suspension, there were widespread allegations of violations of the code of conduct reads:
"... having violated the sacred provisions of the revised Code of conduct of the Inter-Party Advisory Council the state general council drawing from the powers vested in it, in accordance with Section 7 (c) of the Code of conduct hereby resolve and declares as follows:
1. "The...persons listed above have been removed as executive officers of Inter-Party Advisory Council,, and are hereby stopped from parading themselves as elected Representatives of the Council in Bayelsa State....
A cross section of IPAC members
3. "That the remaining elected officers are hereby commissioned to carry out the duty of.managing the affairs IPAC Bayelsa State in accordance with the provisions of the Code of conduct with immediate effect, pending when general elections will be conducted.
4. "That Chief Hon. Obi Macwilson, of the current elected state organizing committee who is the next senior officer remaining in hierarchy shall immediately assume the position of Acting Chaiman of IPAC, Bayelsa and see to the day to day running of.the affairs of the... State Chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council"
The group unequivocally stated that the: "Press statement was issued as resolutions reached by the State General Assembly in the meeting convened and held on the 27th day of October 2019 ...at the Conference Hall of LATIK HOTEL INEC road Kpansia Bayelsa State and singed by a majority of the Council members present."
What caused the provocation that led to the indefinite suspension of Mr. Zidougha and the two others according to the agrieved members of IPAC, were the following:
"That Mr. Eneyi Zidougha contrary to Section 7 of the Revised Code of Conduct of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) used the name and letterhead of the Council to endorse the Candidates of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on the 12th Augus, 2019, even as he went ahead to undermine the interest of other party Chairmen who participated in the Bayelsa State Local Government Council Elections by stating that an election marred with irregularities was free, fair and credible on all fronts, even as he commended the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission and the Government for a job well done."
"That contrary to 4.3 (D) paragraph (b) and (f) of the Code of Conduct, Mr. Eneyi Zidougha wrote letters to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) without due consultation of the State General Assembly and made representations inimical to the development of the Council and also wrote letters calling for the postponement of the Bayelsa State Inter-Party Advisory Council Elections contrary to the wishes of the State General Assembly."
Another issue the IPAC members frowned against the embattled former Chairman and co. reads:
"That contrary to Section 5 (ii) of the Code of Conduct Mr. Eneyi Zidougha, Mr. Kpodoh.... received political appointments as Special Advisers to the Governor of Bayelsa State, while still in office as elected officers of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and in the face of several infractions of the Code of Conduct (Revised) 2019.
"That contrary to Section 4.3 (D) para (h) Mr. Eneyi Zidougha as the leader of the Council refused to honourably report himself and members of the State Executive Council who were given political appointments into the Governor Dickson led Bayelsa State Government as Senior Special Assistants to the Executive Governor respectively."
The former Chairman, was accused of flagrant disobedience to the Code of Conduct by refusing to call monthly general meetings of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC). Hear this:".. Mr Eneyi Zidougha flagrantly violated the provisions of the code with impunity when he refused to call monthly general meetings to enable Council members air their opinions on general issues... Contrary to Section 8 of the code.. failed to publish reasonable notices of meeting agenda... minutes of previous meetings... to enable members follow up in line with the activities of the Council in line with best practices, standards applicable to such Organizations all over the world." they continued..
The most contrary and most disturbing aspects of the alleged Mr. Eneyi Zidougha's controversy was graphically posited as follows:
"... contrary to the code Mr. Eneyi Zidougha is now occupying multiple appointments and assignment as an IPAC Chairman, a Gubernatorial Candidate in the Bayelsa State 2019 election, a Senior Special Assistant in the PDP led Government and also applying to contest for Chairmanship position in the coming IPAC Election.. Mr. Brisibe Henry Kpodoh is a political appointee and also current Secretary of IPAC Bayelsa State"
IPAC Member on interview with the Press
As the way forward after announcing the suspension of the three, the party leaders stated:
"That the remaining elected officers are hereby commissioned to carry out the duty of managing the affairs of IPAC Bayelsa State in accordance with the provisions of the Code of conduct with immediate effect pending when general elections will be conducted.
"That Chief Hon. Obi Macwilson, the current elected State organizing committee who is the next Senior officer remaining in hierarchy shall immediately assume the position of Acting Chaiman of IPAC Bayelsa State..." they concluded.
