APC GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE MAKES WAVES IN KOLGA

|Chief David Lyon
The Governorship Candidate of the APC
Bayelsa State
And to cap it, the coast is also clear now for vigorous campaigns across nooks and crannies of the state. Whereas some political parties were not keen to accrediting men of the pen fraternity to give coverage for their activities, the All Progressives Congress APC had consistently given such accreditations
The APC marathon Governorship flag-off at Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area spoke in volume of the crowd that gathered to celebrate the incoming David Lyon and Degi Eremienyo Government. As a follow-up Golden Pen News on Tuesday went with the Campaign Train of the APC to Kolokuma Opukuma Local Government Areas to cover the event.
|Senator B.W. Degi Eremienyo
The running mate to the APC Governorship candidate
|David Lyon arrives and takes seat
The Director of Campaigns Professor Brisibe, Hon. Ndutimi Komonibo and others spoke well of the candidature of Chief Lyon and Chief Degi pointing out that their election will take Bayelsa to the next level, the level of peace and prosperity.
|Hon. Ndutimi Komonibo
Addressing the Crowd
|Cross sections of crowds at Kaiama
No comments:
Post a Comment