Wednesday, 23 October 2019

APC GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE MAKES WAVES IN KOLGA

Chief David Lyon
The Governorship Candidate of the APC
Bayelsa State
The stage is properly set now for political activities in Bayelsa State in tandem with the timetable by the electoral umpire, INEC to hold  gubernatorial election 16th November 2019.
And to cap it, the coast is also clear now for vigorous campaigns across nooks and crannies  of the state. Whereas some political parties were not keen to accrediting men of the pen fraternity to give coverage for their activities, the All Progressives Congress APC had consistently given such accreditations
The APC marathon Governorship flag-off at Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area spoke in volume of the crowd that gathered to celebrate the incoming David Lyon and Degi Eremienyo  Government. As a follow-up Golden Pen News on Tuesday went with the Campaign Train of the APC to Kolokuma Opukuma Local Government Areas to cover the event.
Senator B.W. Degi Eremienyo
The running mate to the APC Governorship candidate
At Sabagrea, it was great with the excitement and joy that welcomed the David Lyon Biobarakuma Degi Campaign Train there. People of Sabagrea and of the neighbouring Communities dominated the open square and spread out and made an over-flow to the right and left sides of the road.

David Lyon arrives and takes seat
Chief David Lyon expressed appreciation for the massive turnout by the people and assured that his administration will turn around the destiny of the people and urged all and sundry to vote the APC massively in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.
The Director of Campaigns Professor Brisibe, Hon. Ndutimi Komonibo and others spoke well of the candidature of Chief Lyon and Chief Degi pointing out that their election will take Bayelsa to the next level, the level of peace and prosperity.
Hon. Ndutimi Komonibo
Addressing the Crowd
Thousands of people gathered also  under the Kaima bridge, venue of the campaigns and ceremoniously received the APC guber candidate Chief  David Lyon  and his entourage.

Cross sections of crowds at Kaiama
