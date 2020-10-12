BAYELSA: THE SORRY SIGHT OF A STATE

The then Yenagoa motor park built by the LGA was venue from the historic reception with the founding fathers telling the story of how they fought for the creation of Bayelsa State, expressed joy for the fulfillment of their dream to have the only Ijaw State in the Nigerian federation.
The 1st military administrator Navy Captain Philip Ayeni, patiently listened to the welcome address presented by the Bayelsa forum led by Dr. Amba Ambaowei who graphically told the state's creation and the great expectations for rapid development with much oviatons.
It was an historic occasion full of hopes for the people of the state who went on with celebrations, thanking God and appreciated, General Sani Abacha for creating the state, and gave kudos to the founding fathers as heroes of the Ijaw nation and of Bayelsa State.
The military Navy administrator Captain Ayeni took I'll and left even without constituting a cabinet, which made way for another Navy Captain, Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade as 2nd military administrator of the State, who kick started the state, embarked on some viable projects.
Amongst which were:
(1.) The present sports complex
(2.) The Bayelsa Radio station called Radio Bayelsa.
(3.) The Yenagoa ekeki motor park.
(4.) The 1st Bayelsa State Secretariat.
(5.) The Bayelsa State Assembly complex.
(6.) The Bayelsa State legislative quaters.
(7.) The creek motel now abandoned.
(8.) The 1st commissioners quarter.
(9.) The state Legislators quater.
(10.) The first traditional rulers Secretariat amongst others. But olubolade did not enjoy a peaceful environment to remain in office to do more Projects, due to a challenging security situation that terminated that administration, for his successor, Lt. Col. Paul Edor Obi who midwifed democracy in the state in 1999 for the first democratically elected Governor of Bayelsa State Chief D.S.P Alamieyeseigha to kick start Democratic administration
After Alamieyeseigha, came Goodluck Jonathan, after him came Timipre Sylva and after him came Henry Dickson, now we have Douye Diri.
But going through the streets in the Bayelsa State capital Yenagoa it is indeed a pity, a sorry sight, the shame of a oil/gas rich state, living in a pitiable condition of poverty, whereby many have no homes to live, no job, no pay and have become so lean by reason of hunger, like the seven (7) lean fleshed cows Pharaoh dreamed in the book of Genesis.
A.state capital that is like a village, a 24 years old state has nothing tangible to appreciate or to be proud of, with all the thrillions received from the federation account, from ecological funds, from derivation funds, from Paris Club refunds, from flood donations, from Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) etc; but regrettably nothing to show.
It is the shame of some of those enthrusted with the well being and prosperity of the State, if not all who while piloting affairs of the ship of state turned buccaneers who turned the state government to their PLC, and the state treasury to their private accounts.
It is a sad commentary, Bayelsa which burbled years with visitors trooping in and out Yenagoa across the nation with their exotic cars through the East/West Road for politics, for businesses etc. can now be proud of only tricircles instead of the choice cars.
There were the good days, when the stories of Bayelsa were told some dignitaries either as Special Guests or invited Guests in commemoration of Bayelsa State anniversary, Democracy Day, AMAA Award were welcome to Bayelsa, but today, even investors who came in with good intentions have relocated from the last two years, turning the city to a dejected land.
