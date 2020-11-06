WORKS COMMISSIONER ANTICIPATES BETTER FUTURE FOR BAYELSANS

He gave the assurance while exchanging views with the Golden Pen Newspaper print and online in his office at the State Secretariat Yenagoa.
Works Commissioner Teibowei, who played host to some well meaning organizations and individuals used the medium to call on Bayelsans to be proactive with laudable ideas, creativity, business orientation and service delivery, which he described as keys to become development partners with the prosperity government.
The Works Commissioner who anticipates a better future for Bayelsa, the only all Ijaw state in the Nigerian federation, despite present challenges has this to say:
"Government business is going on smoothly with challenges here and there, but we are set to overcome whatever challenge that we face today, knowing and believing that all is going to be well."
Using the medium to appreciate some well meaning organizations and individuals working hand in hand with government for the well being and prosperity of the state said:
"Today, I met the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), I also met with the Exco. of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) with other set of people to rob mind and to see how to synergize to improve on the infrastructural development of our state"
On the flood situation in Bayelsa, he gave a ray of hope in these words:
"Though we cannot stop flood from affecting our communities, but we can do somethings to mitigate it. Flood is something that had been with us, but we are trying to work out a way to ensure that, Yenagoa the capital city of Bayelsa stops being flooded in the near future.
Government will try as much as possible to use our engineers and enviormentalists to develop means to mitigate the issue of flooding in the state capital and by extension take it to our communities in the various Local Government Areas."
Finally, he gave a graphic picture of some priority projects of the administration. Read on:
"The goal of the prosperity government led by Senator Douye Diri is to spread infrastructural development across the eighth Local Government even and to ensure that every area has a sense of belonging." We shall do all things to bring prosperity to fruition and so, in terms of infrastructural development as I said earlier, we will spread even,.we will take on the three.senatorial roads, we will take on the Glory Land Drive and the AIT/Igbogene outer ring road and several other roads within Yenagoa City and other communities across the state."
