LYON AND DEGI WILL BRING PROSPERITY TO BAYELSA STATE-APC WOMEN LEADER

Count down to the governorship election scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold on the 16th of November 2019 in Bayelsa State, the women wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to win the election.
The State Women Leader of the APC, Synthia Princewill made this known to the public during an interview with the Golden Pen News in her office at the Party's Secretariat in the State capital, Yenagoa.
According to the Women Leader, the gubernatorial candidates of the APC, Chief David Lyon and Chief Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo being men of proven integrity on assumption of duties as Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, respectively shall put smile on the faces of the masses.
On how the Women Wing of the Party is working to  clinch victory at the election,  Synthia Princewill has this to say:
" The women of Bayelsa State are very happy that the APC had come out with the best candidates for the governorship election. Chief David Lyon, a successful business man and Chief Degi Eremienyo a successful career politician would bring their experiences to bare on their administration.
"They will not withhold salaries of workers, they will not deny retirees their retirement benefits, they will not cut salaries of workers or sack innocent employees, frustrate and or impoverish the people of the state like the PDP government has been doing over the years.
"The PDP Government had made Bayelsans miserable in their own land  in the past eight years, and as you can see, there are problems everywhere: Security problems, Academic problems, Unemployment problems, Poor salaries payment problems, salaries cut problems and the problems of mismanagement of finances "
The APC Women Leader told this medium, that thousands of women across communities, across political parties, across wards, and across Local Government Areas have defected to the APC in droves and assured of more defections as the campaigns continue. Hear this:
" You can see the crowd of women gathered here at the prayer ground, there are more, calling my phone line to join the APC and we are going to receive more of them as they come and I can assure you that we are ready to go out with our PVCS on the election day and celebrate our victory.." she concluded.


