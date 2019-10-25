LYON AND DEGI WILL BRING PROSPERITY TO BAYELSA STATE-APC WOMEN LEADER

The State Women Leader of the APC, Synthia Princewill made this known to the public during an interview with the Golden Pen News in her office at the Party's Secretariat in the State capital, Yenagoa.
On how the Women Wing of the Party is working to clinch victory at the election, Synthia Princewill has this to say:
" The women of Bayelsa State are very happy that the APC had come out with the best candidates for the governorship election. Chief David Lyon, a successful business man and Chief Degi Eremienyo a successful career politician would bring their experiences to bare on their administration.
"The PDP Government had made Bayelsans miserable in their own land in the past eight years, and as you can see, there are problems everywhere: Security problems, Academic problems, Unemployment problems, Poor salaries payment problems, salaries cut problems and the problems of mismanagement of finances "
The APC Women Leader told this medium, that thousands of women across communities, across political parties, across wards, and across Local Government Areas have defected to the APC in droves and assured of more defections as the campaigns continue. Hear this:
