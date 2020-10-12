Monday, 12 October 2020

MESSAGE OF APPRECIATION

"I give glory to God Almighty for my appointment as Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State, for women in politics.
"I also thank His Excellency, the Governor, Senator Douye Diri for giving me the privilege to serve in his administration.
"Permit me also to appreciate my mentor, the Secretary to the State Government, Rt. Hon. Kombowei Benson Friday for recommending me for this position".
These were the exact words of Hon. Josephine Akandi Ekeuwei, the Special Adviser to the Governor for women in politics during an interview with the Golden Pen News print and online in the state capital, Yenagoa.
She used the medium to thank all that graced her reception at Biogbolo and wished them well in all their endeavors and peaceful journeys back to their destinations.

