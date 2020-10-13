A MESSAGE TO THE OIL MINISTER

There is disquiet in the area, by that Court judgement secured by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, behind closed doors.
According to sources from the border areas, the judgement was a ploy to transfer their families and lands from their original traditional communities, LGA and State to a land that is not their own.
Your Excellency, this matter is connected to your Ministry, the Ministry of Petroleum, because it's all about oil and gas locations and fields, and greed is at work. You know the area, as a son of the soil, and as former Governor, but today, people who have their PVCS in wards and constituencies of Nembe Local Government Areas of Bayelsa are living in fear because of the said controversal Court judgement seeking their transfer.
Secondly, there is a mounting tension between the people of Nembe and AITEO over OML29.
The Company which according to community sources passed through Shell which aquired lands for the OML29 project with the Nembe Community and with an agreement, refused to involve the community in the renewal and have been in court with the host community for years, while they continue to do their oil and gas businesses without hindrance.
Your Excellency, you need to intervene in this matter as you did at Kula in Akukutoru, LGA in Rivers State, September, 2019.
Your intervention in the battle between Kula and Shell over billions of naira was settled peacefully. That's a feather on your hat, which you need to replicate in earnest.
Don't forget the adage: "What is good for the goose is also good for the gander".
Your Excellency, the Message is delivered.
