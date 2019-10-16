ONLY THE BLIND MAY WAIT TO THEIR DOOMS DAY -,CHIEF GBALIKUMA

|Chief K.G.Gbalikuma
He stated this at the APC Secretariat, Wednesday in a chat with Golden Pen Newspapers shortly after he led a team of supporters to nest a solidarity banner in the compound of the party Secretariat.
|Chief Gbalikuma and co.
Standing in front of the
Banner they just posted
Chief Gbalikuma described as a most welcome development to have the two credible candidates come together to salvage the dying state, emphasizing that this is the best of time for the people of Bayelsa to mobilize fully to sack the draconian rule in the state.
￼
No comments:
Post a Comment