Wednesday, 16 October 2019

ONLY THE BLIND MAY WAIT TO THEIR DOOMS DAY -,CHIEF GBALIKUMA

Chief K.G.Gbalikuma
Kenneth Gbaligha Gbalikuma had given kudos to Oil Minister, Chief Timipre Sylva for fishing out Chief David Lyon/Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo to contest the Governorship election under the platform of the APC.
He stated this at the APC Secretariat, Wednesday in a chat  with Golden Pen Newspapers shortly after he led a team of supporters to nest a solidarity banner in the compound of the party Secretariat.
Chief Gbalikuma and co.
Chief Gbalikuma described as a most welcome development to have the two credible candidates come together to salvage the dying state, emphasizing that this is the best of time for the people of Bayelsa to mobilize fully to sack the draconian rule in the state.

