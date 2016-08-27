Saturday, 27 August 2016
CMDM PROPHET.TEACHES ON PROSPERITY
He stated this while speaking on the topic of prosperity to a great congregation in the main auditorium of the Church in Mercy City, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.
The man of God said, prosperity is the destination of the true believer, who must come to the full knowledge of the fact that, it is God's will to bless those who serve him.
He spoke extensively on the prosperity secret of giving to God in tithes and offerings, sowing of seeds etc, to attract God's love and attention for prosperity.
The man of God, flashing back on the earlier stage of his life when he had not enough money to cater his family and was indebted to some persons.
He explained that, though working, his salary was not enough to take care of his family hence, his wife who was at home had to borrow or buy on credit for survival.
Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin told the congregation that one month he did not send feeding money to his wife because he sowed a seed with the money, but told her that he never received the salary for that month. Contrary to his expectation, he said, God didn't surprise him, because no money came to him.
He went further to state that, another day when he went to Church there was a call to sow seed, but he revolted in his mind not to sow any seed, in view of the fact that what he sowed had yielded no results. But according to him, a voice said to him to sow and he looked around to see who was directing him and saw no one, for a second time he heard clearly the samevoice commanding him to sow #10, 000, which he obeyed and sowed.
But something happened he went on, and said, one day a great man was seek and he visited him and prayed for his healing, the man's health was restored. and that man it was, who changed his life's story.
