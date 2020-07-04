ENOUGH IS ENOUGH OF ADMINISTRATIVE DISTRACTIONS IN BAYELSA: POLITICAL FAILURES, LEAVE DIRI AND EWHRUDJAKPO ALONE

This wasn't a secret but a matter.of public knowledge even to the deaf and the dumb in our country and beyond.
Despite that, our politicians continued to engage the Governor and the Deputy Governor in the theater of Legal battles, which had given a devastating blow to Bayelsa in the area of giving us under development.
That has become the scar on the face of our dear state Bayelsa, a deep scar, a bleeding scar of endless political battles resulting in retrogression, stagnation with an embarrassing and excruciating poverty in the midst of plenty or surplus.
This should be a food for thought to all Bayelsans; especially the political class, because it is the voice of Wisdom telling us that:
"A man, A community, A state or A nation fighting wars cannot embark on development project."
how come then that, one Mr. Vijah Opuama, a political neophyte, a self acclaimed Governorship Candidate of one unknown and ofcourse a faceless political party in Nigeria, they called Liberation Movement (LM),
What really beat the imagination of the minds of rational thinkers in Bayelsa State, Nigeria and the world are the following questions:
*Where was Vijay Opuama before and during the Bayelsa State Governorship election of November 16, 2020, where was his political party Secretariat in the state capital, Yenagoa and at the eight Local Government Areas, the so called Liberation Movement (LM)?
*Who was the running mate to the controversial self acclaimed Governorship candidate, Vijay Opuama, and who contested with him at the party primary, if there was?
" All the parties that participated at that election took dates with INEC to do their primaries according to the tradition of the electoral umpire, INEC, what date was given the LM"s party primary in the state how was Mr. Opuama elected, and what was his score to emerge as the.guber candidate amongst who and who in the said 'imaginary party', 'invisible party' or 'ghost party'?
*When the political heavyweights , of Bayelsa of the People Democratic Party (PDP) with the former Governor of the State, His/Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson and of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) with His/Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva were on the stage of campaigns and or going through heavy political battles, using all kinds of weapons in their political arsenals to outwit each other, where was Opuama and his controversial 'Liberation Movement, and where were they moving to?
This reminds me of the parable of the Nembe Ijaw people that reads : 'posi faa, eke paga tiri-toi'
(In the absence of the cat, the rat comes on stage to perform.)
That is what Mr. Vijah Opuama and his behind the scene supporters came out to do in the absence of the above scenario.
It was from the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, that it came to public knowledge that Mr. Vijah Opuama and his ill-fated Liberation Movement were at the Tribunal to coupishly sack the Prosperity Government of Their Excellencies, the Executive Governor Senator Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhurudjakpo the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State with a frivolous allegation about a Youth Corps Certificate the deputy Governor, Ewhrudjakpo submitted to INEC for his election.
With such a useless, baseless and unnecessary petetion, coupishly arranged and filed at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja to sack the Bayelsa State was published as follows:
A Governorship candidate of Liberation Movement (LP) in the last election in Bayelsa State, Vijah Opuama has approached the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja seeking the disqualification of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Lawrence Ewhurudjakpo..."
This is wicked, very wicked and indeed devilsh. What did Ewhurudjakpo do to Vijah and those behind him that they want his disqualification now that the election matters have ended.
Playing the war drums at the time of peace is an act of abomination before God, and unacceptable to morality.
And as if that wasn't enough they went further and lied against the Chief of Staff Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga, a man of integrity in an ill-fated voice recording that he had a discussion with that unknown Vijah Opuama appealing to him for cooperation because of the said baseless Tribunal matter.
Though it was my cardinal interest to be quiet over many things, as these things keep calling my attention, then I remembered what that great Bonny born political sage, Chief Harold Dapa Biriye of blessed memory said many years ago that:
" If God give you power to defend the and someone is being oppressed
