PUBLISHER AT APC SECRETARIAT, DECLARES SUPPORT FOR DAVID LYON/DEGI-EREMIENYO GOVERNORSHIP TICKET

|From right Chief Martin's Alabo and
Chief Evans Tubonah
This wears the look of a very serious election that touches almost all sectors of the economy, which means it does not just begin and end with partisan politicians but with the masses of the state.
This might be the reason behind the gale of defections by some leaders and staunch members of the ruling party in the State PDP defecting in droves to the APC in anticipation of good governance and prosperous statehood with David Lyon and Degi Eremienyo at the helms of affairs as Governor and Deputy Governor come November 16th 2019.
And that is the state of mind with both the public and private sectors, all praying for a people oriented government that will take the state to the level the founding fathers have desired.
The founding fathers led by Brambaifa had declared support for the forthcoming David Lyon/Gegi Eremienyo administration.
It is not a small thing that majority of the political gladiators of the PDP before and immediately after the Governorship primaries of the PDP have taken a greater part of the umbrella and entered into the 'Ark of the APC', which is big enough to accommodate millions of defectors.
Non Governmental Organizations across the state have in their numbers declared support, women groups in their numbers, Community based Organizations, the opinion leaders all and sundry have declared support.
The media is also part of the society and being a critical stakeholders had always played key roles at elections. And that informed the visit, by Chief Otonye Evans Tubonah Publisher Editor-in-Chief of Golden Pen Newspapers to personally visit the office of the State Secretary of the APC, Chief Martins Alabo received the Publisher with a warm handshake.
In a brief moment, the Golden Pen Publisher, Chief Evans Tubonah told the youthful, brilliant, humble receptive State Secretary of the APC, Chief Martins Alabo that the state media has a responsibility to market the manifestos of political parties and ideologies of candidates to the electorates, which the Publisher emphasized as very important to transition programme.
Chief Evans Tubonah graphically explained that though he and his colleagues are not card carrying members of any political party, they are critical stakeholders and opinion leaders that are duty bound to play their Constitutional role to inform, enlighten and entertain the masses.
To that end he called on the APC Leader to forward. Press Releases, policy statements, advertorials etc to the state media for effective dissertation.
In his response, the APC Secretary of Bayelsa State, Chief Martins Alabo thanked the Publisher for the visit assuring of a symbiotic relationship between the APC and the Media in the state and beyond.
Chief Alabo used the medium to inform the Publisher that, the APC will soon flag-off her Governorship campaign and urged the Media to attend.
