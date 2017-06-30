GOVT. CALLS ON BAYELSANS TO EMBRACE VOTERS REVIEW

|Hon. Fyneman Wilson
Addressing the Press in the Conference hall of the S/A Political in the state capital, Yenagoa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Fyneman Wilson said there was need for the people of the state to be mobilized for the exercise so that the target of having the actual voters strength of the state will be achieved.
He stated that the exercise which began about a month ago has not been embraced by the people of the state as expected, and called on Bayelsans holding political positions at the national, state and local government levels to come together and work for the success of this voters review and continued registration exercise in the state, Hon. Fyneman Wilson said.
He used the medium to inform that Bayelsa state, had a low voters register at the last exercise, because of what he called apathy to voters registration, and appealed to the people to mobilize all sons and daughters of the state of voting age to be registered so as not to repeat the same mistake. Hear him:
"You will recall that in the last election, Bayelsa State was one of the states with the least number of votes owing to voters apathy and low number of registered voters in the state. It is important to note that the citizens participation in a democracy determines how the society progresses. One of such ways to participate in decision making in a democratic process is for citizens to exercise their civic responsibilities such as the right to vote and be voted for." the S/A Political emphasized.
Wilson who said government alone cannot do it, appealed to all Bayelsans including all residents to take the exercise serious, to participate and to get their voters cards which will be useful to them at elections and in other important official needs. Hear this:
"Please note that this exercise is very important. By participating in this exercise, Bayelsans and residents in the state will have the opportunity to increase the voting strength in the state since it is one of the indices used in planning and increasing our stake at the federal level. It is imperative for Bayelsans, especially those at the rural communities to turnout enmasse to take part in the INEC registration exercise."
Also speaking, the Caucus Chairman of the PDP, Nembe L.G.A, Dr. George Allen Fente, said the Press has a role to play in mobilizing the people to achieve success in this very important voters review and continued registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Dr. Fente who is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Royal FM and ITV in the state stated thus:
"...the press should take this as a corporate responsibility to call on the people to come out in their numbers to register and not to leave it for the government alone.
He remarked that apart from using the card for electoral purposes, there are other areas that the voters card could be useful. Hear him:
"...Bayelsans need to be registered because the voters card may be required as a tender at the banks, and for other important official transactions." Dr. Fente concluded.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter Party Relations, Chief Ben Robert Eyororokumoh was also at the Conference.
