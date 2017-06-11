Sunday, 11 June 2017
EVIL RAT KILLED BY THE PROTECTIVE GRACE OF GOD
Chief Tubonah said it was a thing of joy to, by the grace of God to attend such a meeting with the LORD.
But on their return back at the break of day it was discovered that a rat rat was found by the window, a rat without the head and the two front legs. The mystery of it was that, the rat appeared to had been badly soaked in the rains.
Chief Tubonah believes that the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, his defender, must have dealt with the evil rat and killed it. Praise be to the Name of the LORD! Please join the Chief Tubonah family to praise the LORD!
