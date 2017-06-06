BARRISTER GEORGE TURNER THREATENS #10 BILLIONS CASE AGAINST EFCC IF... By Evans Tubonah

|EFCC BOSS Ibrahim Magu
The former Adviser to the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan's administration on Niger Delta Youths, Barrister George Turner has given 7 days ultimatum to render an unreserved apology to him in 3 National Newspapers and also pay him the sum of #100 million to clear his name of widespread allegations of corruption and siphoning of a whooping amount of #2billion, levelled against him by the EFCC.
George Turner who is said to being investigated, and in the prison at Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, had written a strongly worded letter through his Lawyers to the Zonal headquarters of the anti-graft Commission, the EFCC to clear him of his innocence of the accusations levelled against him within the said 7 days and pay the #100 million or be prepared to appear in Court on the N10bn suit.
His Lawyers, Amadu Kennike (SAN) & Co. signed by O.N. Anugbum in that letter addressed to the Zonal Headquarters of the Commission, Port Harcourt, categorically pointed out that the EFCC's Zonal Director, Mr. Ishaq Salihu made derogatory statements against him ( Barr. George Turner) while addressing some protesters that visited the zonal office of the Commission few days ago, where Mr. Salihu was quoted to have said:
"...on May 23, 2017, at the zonal headquarters of EFCC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, addressed a group of protesters accusing him of contributing to the under-development of Niger Delta by receiving and refusing to execute a number of projects from the NDDC.
Part of the letter states as follows:
"...we have our client's instructions to give you an ultimatum of seven days from the receipt /date of this letter to issue an apology in three national dailies, your Facebook page, two widely read blog sites and payment of #100m compensatory damage to avoid a N10bn defamation suit."
George Turner had challenged the EFCC on the allegations that he diverted NDDC projects meant for the Niger Delta and siphoned N2bn. He said, there was nothing like that and that he would call on the NDDC to publish if there were such projects at all, while assuring that if the EFCC fails to apology he will not hesitate but go to seek redress in the Courts of Law,
The zonal Director, Mr.Salihu, and his men who dragged George Turner to a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, secured an order to enforce temporary forfeiture of the houses and some of the properties of George Turner with immediate effect, but the accused person is insisting that he knew nothing of the accusations.
