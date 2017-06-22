BAYELSA: JOURNALISTS HOLD SERVICE OF SONGS FOR CHRIS EJIM

|Comrade Chris Ejim
A Service of Songs programme packaged by the Federated Correspondents Chapel (FCC) at their Secretariat Toolda Road Ekeki, in Yenagoa, had in attendance media dignatories cutting across border lines.
Speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite said it was too sudden for the departed Journalist, Mr. Chris Ejim to have passed on at the time his services were needed most.
Mr. Obuebite who represented the Governor of the state, Mr. Seriake Dickson remarked that the Bayelsa state government had enjoyed cordial relationship with the media, stated further that the governor 'who is the number one journalist in the state' will continue to encourage the continuity of such relationship.
He spoke well of the late journalist, Mr. Chris Ejim for his commitment to truth and objectivity in the practice of the noble profession, while using the medium to call on all and sundry to shun bickering and acrimony amongst themselves, but to love one another.
Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of the Federated Correspondent Chapel of the (NUJ), Kola Oredipe said the gathering was in respect of their colleague, Chris Ejim, 'who passed on a couple of weeks ago'.
Mr. Oredipe remarked that it was an occasion for sober reflection to the fact that life is ephemeral, and no one knows when his or her turn will come for departure. He therefore called on journalists in the state not to live a carefree life, but to embrace Christianity and live in the knowledge that, 'this world is not our own, we are just passing through."
The State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade John Angese decried the early deaths of young and vibrant journalists practicing in the state and calls for prayers. He described the late, Chris Ejim as a man who gave his best to the world through the profession of journalism.
Paying a glowing tribute to the late, Chris Ejim, the S/A, Mr. Soji Ajibola, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Federated Newspaper Publishers Association (BAFENPA), Ayibaitari Easterday spoke well of the life and time of the departed who they said was a genius.
In his vote of thanks, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Osaro Okhomina thanked the people for attending the occasion enemas and wished every one and those who will go for the burial peaceful journey.
