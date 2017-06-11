EFCC VOWS TO JAIL GEORGE TURNER IF......By Evans Tuboner

The Zonal Director of the Commission in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mr. Ishaq Salihu made this clear while reacting, Barrister Turner's I'll-fated threats of N10billion legal action against, the EFCC, if the commission should fail to within 7 days to apologise to him in 3 Nigerian national newspapers, pay N100million to clear his name.
Just as the letter written through his lawyers got to the table of the Zonal Director, the Commission without waste of time came frankly with what will happen to Mr. Turner if he does not declare how he made his billions to build such a empire.
Mr. Salihu explained that, Mr. Turner started work with the NYSC in a shortwhile and then the NDDC, and should come out and tell his source of wealth or he will go to jail.
With this tough stance of the EFCC the camp of the accused George Turner is being awaited for reply by the public in the ongoing media war between the two camps, that of the Ef cc and Turner
|One of the mansions of George Turner
