KANU SHOULD STOP MENTIONING IJAW AS BIAFRA

|Chief Evans Tubonah
When you look at Nigeria, if you have a positive mindset you will appreciate the works of the colonial masters who amalgamated our various communities and ethnic nationalities to such a great nation that is known all over the world as the largest African nation on planet earth.
That had been a great blessing to those of us who became Nigerians not by ourselves but by the will of God that made. As a people we don't have a choice as to which family we have to be born into or which community should be ours, what language should we speak etc.
And that no doubt may be the why I, Chief Otonye Evans Tubonah and you Nnamdi Kanu come from different background, different places. I am an Ijaw man from Nembe, Bayelsa State, Niger Delta, South/South Nigeria, and Nnamdi Kanu, you are an Igbo man and everything about you is just Igbo and that is it. And I don't doubt the fact that your ancestors or forefathers did tell you of your ancestry, as my forefathers and ancestors did.
That being the truth, you, Nnamdi Kanu could not feign ignorance to the truth that the Igbo People and the Ijaw people are not one. Before the amalgamation, during the amalgamation and from Independence to State and Local Government creation in Nigeria the Igbo and the Ijaw people never sat together to place a demand on any issue, because they are not one.
And Nnamdi Kanu, if you don't know your geographical boundary as an Igbo man and want to claim lands and people of others that have nothing to do with you and your ancestors, it beats my imagination. And I believe, it will also beat the imagination of every right thinking person in Nigeria, and people all over the world that the self styled leader of the (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu does not know his boundary.
For the interest of truth and the unity of our God blessed nation, Nigeria, one cannot shy away from calling the erring, IPOB leader, Mr. Kanu that neither Bayelsa State, nor any Ijaw land is part of your 'Republic of Biafra Dream', so you have to stop forthwith embarrassing our people by associating us to your fake, selfish and self seeking imaginations.
Because of your age disadvantage, you may not have witnessed what is called 'Biafra' in the historic Nigerian civil war, so you don't know what happened. You have been making so much noise, using your invisible Radio station, the New Media and the Print Media to create tension in the land and crisis in some parts of the country, but that was not the best approach to whatever a man may desire to have in life.
Nnamdi Kanu, your attempt to include Bayelsa State or any other Ijaw land as 'Biafra' is your misadventure, and you should retrace fast so that you don't become a laughter that you are looking for ways to ferment trouble
