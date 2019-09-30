HON.IRIGHA BRIGIDI EXPRESSES HOPE FOR APC VICTORY AT BAYELSA GUBER POLLS

The Deputy Minority Whip, the Honorable Member Representing Nembe Constituency 2 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. (Chief) Irigha Brigidi had unequivocally stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the forthcoming November 16th 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State.
The Parliamentarian stated this during an interview with the Golden Pen Newspapers Print/Online at the David Lyon/Biobarakuma Degi campaign Secretariat along the Isaac Boro Express Way in the state capital Yenagoa.
|Senator B.W.Degi-Eremienyo
The Nembe Constituency 2 LawmakerChief Brigidi said he has a strong conviction that the APC will sweep across the state to have majority votes to win the guber election through what he described as massive galvanization of the grassroots and strategic campaigns through the nooks and crannies of the state. Besides that, he also spoke about the victories of the APC in the immediate past Presidential, National Assembly and House of Assembly Elections Hear him: "I strongly believe that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the forthcoming November 16th 2019 Governorship Elections for the following reasons:
1. The APC has been waxing stronger and stronger every day. In 2015 the party won just two seats at the state Assembly, but this year 2019 that had been doubled we now have four honourable members at the state Assembly and also have a seat at the National Assembly and the Senate.
2.Bayelsans have trust for the APC more than every other party in the state, because there are a lot of credible men and women in the APC. The vibrant Youth in the APC are also credible future leaders.
3 And the choice of Chief David Lyon and Chief Degi Eremienyo the most credible Governorship flagbear/running mate respectively for the 16th November, 2019 gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa State is being anticipated to bring about good governance."
|Chief Edward I. Brigidi
Hon. Member Representing Nembe Constituency 2 BSHA
Chief Brigidi who spoke well of the upcoming APC Government in Bayelsa, expressed confidence in David Lyon/Degi Eremienyo administration to better the lots of the people of the state, he therefore called on all registered voters to use their PVCs wisely by casting their votes for the APC candidates.
