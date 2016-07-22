DSS,WHERE IS JONES ABIRI?

It was reported yesterday, Thursday, July, 21 2016, about 11a.m that, the Publisher of Weekly Source Newspaper, Chief Jones Abiri was handcuffed and taken away by security operatives from the DSS.
Chief Abiri since yesterday had neither been seen or heard-of, as he was said to had been taken to an unknown destination..
According to eye witness account, the men numbering nine, came with three vans with registration numbers SAG 391AA, PBT 480 AA and Lagos 193 DN to the Chief Ayabowei's shopping plaza at Ekeki, in the Bayelsa State Capital Yenagoa where Chief Abiri has an office.
Our source stated that:
"Abiri was returning from a restaurant, when the men of the DSS, met him and asked if he is Abiri, and as he replied in the affirmative, he was handcuffed, and two of the officers put their fingers to his trousers and began to drag him like a common criminal."
When they dragged him upstairs they mistakenly batched into the office of a Lawyer Olorogun's chambers, who condemned the officers of DSS who claimed to be from Abuja for the transparent impunity in the display of state power against the citizens of the nation they were engaged to defend. Barrister Olorogun was quoted as telling them that;
"..it was lawless on their part to arrest a Nigerian citizen without letting the accused person know what offense he had committed or why he was being invited or arrested in accordance to the constitution"
Our source emphatically stated that all efforts made by elder Statesman Chief C.J. Ayabowei and members of the Publishers Association to approach the officers to know what wrong Abiri had done, was unsuccessful because the fierce looking officers kept everyone at a distance and brazenly entered the publisher's noffice and ransacked it, and went away with him and with volumes of documents, and electronic gazettes. our source concluded.
Meanwhile, the Bayelsa Federated Newspaper Publishers Association [BAFENPA] led by Hon. Easterday Ayebaitari has called on the office of the DSS to tell the public the whereabout of the publisher and what offense he has committed and deal with him according to the rule of law.
