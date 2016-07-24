MAN OF GOD PROPHESIES ON LOOMING PLANE ACCIDENT, CALLS FOR PRAYERS

The man of God made the remark during Sunday service today at the Mercy Land Deliverance Church Headquarters Warri, Delta State. He also stated that two big political figures in Nigeria may die one after the order as he had seen in the spirit world, and also calls for prayers to avert such untimely deaths.
Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin while delivering the days message advised Christians not to treat the work of God or men of God with levity, but rather to support the work of God and believe in his Prophets, emphasizing that the secret of tapping into the anointing and blessings of God is to sow into the Ministry and the life of God's servants.
His voice sounded out of the high capacity loud speakers saying: 'I prophesy to you. Let the power of the Holy Spirit surprise you from now on, in Jesus name. I speak to you this morning , wherever you are watching or listening to my voice from, let the plans of the enemies concerning your life and family scatter, in the name of Jesus..."
The text of his message was taken from Matthew 11:28, 2 Kings 4:8-19, Zachariah 8:13.
It was a Prophecy galore, where the Prophet Jeremiah, graphically prophesied as if he was reading from an invisible booklet, the lives, activities and events of many people in the Church and those, connected to them. while the sick and diseased received their healing and those looking for fruit of the womb and job seekers were all blessed.
The man of God was however, not comfortable with the elders of the Church whose prayers he said were not going anywhere because of their disunity and contention over seats in the house of God, emphasized that elders who married more than one wife were not qualified to be there according to the Bible, and consequently announced the dissolution of the elders council of the Church with immediate effect.
Many that were possessed got delivered and the lame worked and the poor blessed.
