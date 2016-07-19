Tuesday, 19 July 2016
HOW KING AWULULU CHEATED DEATH
But within these eight years, there have been attempts to remove him by some power seekers.
According to some Oluasiri, elders who spoke to Golden Pen Newspapers under a strict condition of anonymity, this is the second attempt on the life of the king. The first been when he was attacked by some suspected paid assassins who went into his bed room beating the security, and attacked him with dangerous weapons to kill him, and left when they presumed that he was dead.
But they were disappointed, when they saw that, the Ibenyanowei of Oluasiri, King Awululu was still alive.
Our source said, seeing that he was not dead, the following day, his attackers went ahead with radio announcements that the Ibenyanaowei was dethroned. There were letters forwarded to the Nembe Bassambiri Council of Chiefs, addressed to the Amanyanabo in Council, for which a committee was said to have been constituted which found out that the king, His Royal Highness, Iyerite Chiefson Awululu, the Ibenyanaowei of Oluasiri committed no offense to warrant his dethronement, and the Chiefs Council of Nembe Bassambiri, led by the Chairman and some members of the Chiefs council came with the Ibenyanaowei in an historic occasion that the people of Oluasiri celebrated in attendance at the King's Palace at Otuma-ama, in 2012.
Our impeccable source further stated that, when the king was being investigated based on the moves by his petitioners, suspected as the very persons that masterminded his elimination attempt in Port Harcourt, the Olua-Ibe became stagnant of progress until he was cleared and returned as the Ibenyanaowei of Oluasiri. An elder who spoke this medium said:
"Soon after his return, King Awululu had moved the community forward by providing generators to each of the major communities and the palace, The decision on the positioning of the generators to the principal communities and the palace was taken in a meeting by the king and the stakeholders, the minutes for the meeting are available to those who would like to see it."
"Those who were out to oppose the king for whatever reason still came out to say that, the positioning of the generators were a unilateral decision taken by the king, consequently they mobilized some hoodlums and vandalized the king's palace, and removed the palace generator from there to another place which was not decided at the meeting."
"The Constitution of the Oluasiri Development Union [ODU] and the Oluasiri Youth Federation [OYF] has always been by zoning the positions to the various communities whereby the Amadabo and stakeholders of each community submits a list of choice candidates to the King for announcement and introduction to SPDC."
Our source went further to graphically explain that:
"When the above mentioned procedure was applied to replace the out going Excos of both ODU and OYF, the opposition said, this time around, political party interest must be represented, which did not go down well with the king. So, after receiving the names of choice candidates from the Amadabos, and the king went ahead to announce the names of the exco. members, there was a counter announcement by the opposition of names of their own exco members for the two bodies in defiance of the authority of the king and the people of Oluasiri clan."
These issues were reported to the police, the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa state Command, the State Service, the DSS, these two law enforcement bodies invited the two parties, but the talks were inconclusive, our source had continued and furthered that:
"While waiting for the new date for settlement by the law enforcement bodies, the opposition went to Oluasiri and appointed a Regent which is unheard of in the history of Nembe kingdom to remove a King with a Regent, except for criminal offences, such as rape, embezzlement of community funds etc, ''
"This act of the opposition has pitched the Oluasiri Community and about ninety percent of the populace are with the monarch, consequently the opposition has been dragged to court to among st other things:
1. To prove the authority they have in removing him.
2. To prove olso beyond reasonable doubts, the offense the king committed to warrant his removal."
These are some of the issues that had heightened the tension in Oluasiri clan for some time now.
On Tuesday, the 19th 2016, about 3a.m, some suspected assassins scaled the walls of the palace extension of the Ibenyanaowei of Oluasiri, King Awululu in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa, with machetes, forced the protectors open and entered the king's bedroom to assassinate him. And that was the day, the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers scheduled a meeting between the king of Oluasiri and the opposition at the Traditional Rulers Secretariat in Yenagoa for the Royal fathers to hear the two parties as to find a lasting peace for the Oluasiri clan
But hours to the scheduled meeting precisely at 3.am, was when the king was attacked with machetes.
Our source revealed that at the said scheduled meeting, three of the opposition members [names withheld] were the first to arrive and already seated before the arrival of those from the kings side,
Meanwhile,the matter is being investigated by the Police, according to our source, while the Ibenyanaowei is said to be alive and responding to treatment. All efforts to contact the PPRO for his comments proved abortive as his phone was said to be out of coverage.
