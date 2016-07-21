Thursday, 21 July 2016
BARRISTER ZIMUGHAN SPEAKS ON THE ROLE OF SENIOR LAWYERS
To this end he said, senior lawyers have more commitments to be learned, by reading widely, law journals and professional articles. Infact a serious minded legal practitioner should read at least one case law a day to be abreast with the law. He said, the language of the law is embeded in the pages of case law where lawyers have argued their cases for and against their clients, and judges in their eminent wisdom come to a reasoned decision after looking into the issues in controversy by the parties.
Barrister Fedude Zimughan is one of the notable lawyers of Nigeria from the Niger Delta region and the South/South geo-political zone, who is highly respected across the nation stated that he himself has tremendous respect for those who are Senior Advocates of Nigeria, (SAN)-the highest rank in the legal profession.
Asked to name some of them- he said, time and space will not permit, but all the same, named:-
* T. J. O OKPOKO SAN
* AFE BABALOLA SAN
* J. B. DAUDA SAN
* EMMANUEL UKALA SAN
* B.M. WIFA SAN
* O.C. J. OKOCHA SAN
*ALBERT AKPOMUDJE SAN
* AUGUSTINE ALEGHE SAN
* DAN OKO SAN
* LAVAL RABANA SAN
* TAYO OYETIBO SAN AND
* LARRY SELEKOWEI SAN AMONG OTHERS.
When Golden Pen Newspapers visited him in his office, our camera caught him busy at his library looking for the law in the pages of law books.
