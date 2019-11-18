BAYELSA GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION: DAVID LYON WINS DOUYE DIRI

The Bayelsa State Governorship Elections held 16th November, 2019 have come to an end with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon coming top with the total of 352,552 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri polled the total of 143, 170 votes. And on the powers vested on her, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC declared Chief David Lyon of the APC the winner.
DETAILS OF SCORES BY CANDIDATES FROM LGAS;
1. Sagbama APC 7, 831 - PDP 60,339
2.Brsss. APC 23, 831 -PDP 10,410
3.Nembe. APC - 83, 041 -PDP. 874
4.Ekeremor APC-21,489 -PDP 18 344
5.Kolokuma APC- 8, 934 -PDP 15,360
6.Ogbia. APC -58, 016 -PDP 13,763
7.S/Ijaw APC--124, 803-PDP 4,898
8.Yenagoa APC-. 24, 607-PDP 19,184
Out of these results, Chief David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 352, 552, and won, while his opponent, Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 143,172 votes and lost.
Chief Lyon beat his opponent with a wide margin of 209,382 votes.
Now the tension that mounted at the build up to the election has been brought to an end by the powers of the balot box.
INEC has been receiving kudos for conducting such a transparent, peaceful and unbiased Governorship Election in Bayelsa State in spite of all faced challenges ranging from Security, deltaic terrain, political thuggery etc., INEC had performed creditably well, so had the Security forces played pivotal roles keeping the peace of the nation, curbing the waves of violence in the just concluded Bayelsa Governorship elections is a great feat achieved by INEC
according to the Bayelsan masses the media commentaries and public opinion.
