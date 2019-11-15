APC LAMBAST GOV. DICKSON, PDP, OVER POLITICAL VIOLENCE AT NEMBE

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena has lambasted the Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson and the PDP as the perpetrators of violence at Nembe which resulted in the death fellow citizens.
|Yekini Nabena
APC National Publicity Secretary
The Deputy spokesman of the APC stated that knowing fully well that Nembe is APC, Dickson mobilized thugs to intimate the people and to force them to support his party and candidate which Nabena described as a condemnable undemocratic act.
He posited that the Governor being the Chief Security Officer of the state, aught to have paid priority attention to the lives and property of the people who voted him to power, but regretted that instead, they were killed and maimed by the thugs he mobilized to Nembe in the guise of organizing a political rally.
The APC warned that Dickson and the PDP cannot go scot free, but give accounts for the dead and the maimed.
No comments:
Post a Comment