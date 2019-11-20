WHAT DID NEMBE DO TO YOU, DICKSON AND DIRI?

|Hon. Seriake Dickso
But how well your administration had fared for the nigh eight years should be a discussion for another day, though all the brouhaha surrounding the Bayelsa State 16th November 2019 Governorship election debate, may not be unconnected to your performance or otherwise in office.
Wearing the regalia of the father of the State, the Governor of Bayelsa State, in which position, it was expected of you to 'do well with all manner of people without affection or ill-will", as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended, but from all indications you have not been fair in your utterances and actions towards the people of Nembe, where I come from.
From creation Bayelsa has been eight Local Government Areas which are autonomous as per the Constitution in the exercise of franchise. It's unconstitutional for any candidate or sponsors to use force to get votes at elections, you seem to be on the page of believing that every PVC owner must either vote for you or whoever you adopted or anointed.
The people of Nembe were all PDP supporters, until Chief Sylva came with the APC and planted that Party at Opu Nembe Bassambiri.
At that time in 2015 there was the 2nd tenure guber election, and there was the presence of the PDP, and the APC and at that Assembly Election PDP won all the three Assembly Constituencies in Nembe LGA, that time Nembe was good to you but now Nembe is no longer good to you because they have voted the APC instead of the PDP. And that is the democracy the world is talking about and the Nigerian nation desires.
|Senator Douye Diri
Your Excellency, I like to disagree with your position that there was 'no Governorship Election at Nembe Bassambiri and Nembe Ogbolomabiri', that is not true It is a lie, and I believe, you may have been misinformed by some of your trusted supporters to take that position, because you were at Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area casting your vote and could not by any means be in Nembe the same time.
I was surprised to have you standing on such a foundation of lie in your Tuesday 'world press conference.' A world conference of lies?
This is the second time I am disagreeing with Your Excellency, and both issues are connected to elections and to my Communities and my LGA, Nembe.
Our first disagreement was during the Presidential/National Assembly Elections, February, 23rd 2019, when my medium, Golden Pen Newspaper was accredited to cover that Election and I went home to vote and to cover the election. Friday evening I noted that there was increase of population as throngs of people from different sectors entered Opu Nembe Bassambiri.
The citizens from far and near came home to cast their votes, INEC officials, the Security forces: the Police, the Army, the Civil Defence etc. were all there, electoral observers and all other law abiding citizens entered Nembe Bassambiri that Friday, because it was the last day for vehicular movem
|Chief Otonye Evans Tubonah
To have a peaceful election the community imposed early to bed early to rise order 8pm-6am and everybody went home to sleep, but in the morning, it was rumoured that there was fracas that night in part of the community, where, when and why, could only be explained by the politicians.
The following morning, Saturday 23rd 2019, materials were distributed to the 7 Wards that made Nembe Constituencies 2 &3 at the Bayelsa State Assembly and election, but you on radio and tv announced that there was no Election in Nembe while you and Douye Diri were at your own LGAS, and misinformed the world that there was no Election at Opu Nembe Bassambiri.
When you saw the election photos you accussed INEC, accussed, the Army, accussed the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Community falsely that the results were not true and you called for cancellation of the results, but the Courts saw that there was election and upheld all the results of the winners.
Now, the 16th November 2019 Bayelsa guber election had come and gone you and Douye Diri were at your own LGA Sagbama and scored the highest vote there, and you said there was election at Sagbama, but when you hear the score of Nembe you began to accuse the FG., the INEC, the Army and the people of Nembe for massively voting APC'S candidates Chief David Lyon and Chief Degi Eremienyo...
