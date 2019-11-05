TO DEVELOP BAYELSA IS NOT BY SPEAKING BIG BIG GRAMMAR- DAVID LYON TELLS PDP GOVT.

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the APC in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon yesterday declared that Bayelsa State cannot be developed by speaking 'big big grammar as the Dickson led PDP Government has been doing close to eight years.
Chief Lyon made the remark while addressing a mammoth crowd of his supporters and well wishers at the occasion of his Governorship Campaigns tour which held at the OMPADEC FIELD AMARATA, in the State capital Yenagoa.
He described as embarrassing that Yenagoa city, which is the capital of the state had become a glorified village in the face of an unwilling Government that had nothing to offer from inception and had offered nothing indeed. Hear him:
" No be big big grammar Bayelsa want, na development" (It is not about speaking jour breaking English that Bayelsa needs, What Bayelsa needs is development.
Chief David Lyon told the listening crowd of how he started life in Yenagoa, and had always been part
