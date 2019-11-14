APC SECURES STAY OF EXECUTION TO PARTICIPATE IN SATURDAY 16TH NOV.2019 GOV.SHIP POLL

The APC in Bayelsa State had announced that the judgement by the Federal High Court against the the party not to participate in the Saturday, 16th November, 2019 Governorship Elections had been stopped by an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja. The APC Leader of Bayelsa State, former Governor and the Petroleum Minister of State, Chief Timipre Sylva announced this at a Press Conference in the Bayelsa State Capital,Yenagoa.
Haven been granted stay of execution by the appellate Court Chief Sylva said Bayelsans can go out and cast their votes to the APC candidates, Chief David Lyon and Chief Degi Eremienyo.
