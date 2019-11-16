INEC CONDUCTS MOST PEACEFUL GOVERNORSHIP ELECTIONS IN NEMBE

|Chief S.D Ben Koru
Chairman, Opu Nembe Chiefs Council
Golden Pen Newspapers which monitored the exercise noted timely distribution of materials by the electoral umpire INEC, and timeliness in the commencement of voting at every electoral unit. At ward 4 Unit 3 the Chairman of the the Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs, Senananyu Ben-Koru exercised his franchise, and described the
|A cross section of voters
Chief Abort Clinton Ogbu and Chief Arisimo Don, remarked that today's exercise is highly commendable for the level of preparation by INEC, and the commitment and agility of the security forces, stated that such a hitch free electoral exercise in Nembe was unprecedented especially in the Nigerian Fourth Republican democracy.
INEC officials, the security forces, election observers, the Chiefs and people of the community all deserve commendation for the exercise being devoid of friction or violence.
|A physically challenged voting
shows a peaceful election
At Ward 5 Unit 1 Mein Polotiri/Mein Musel, Ward 5 Unit 7 Osain Polo, Unit 9 Derri Okpu all in Nembe Bassambiri 11 amongst others confirmed that the election went on orderly and without a jot of challenge.
Please accept our apologies for the delay, due to poor Network.
