Saturday, 16 November 2019

INEC CONDUCTS MOST PEACEFUL GOVERNORSHIP ELECTIONS IN NEMBE

The people of Opu Nembe Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area have come out in full force to cast their votes on this 16th day of November 2019 Governorship Elections.
Chief S.D Ben Koru
Chairman, Opu Nembe Chiefs Council

Golden Pen Newspapers which monitored the exercise noted timely distribution of materials by the electoral umpire INEC, and timeliness in the commencement of voting at every electoral unit. At ward 4 Unit 3 the Chairman of the the Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs, Senananyu Ben-Koru exercised his franchise, and described the
A cross section of voters
exercise as very peaceful. 
Chief Abort Clinton Ogbu and Chief Arisimo Don, remarked that today's exercise is highly commendable for the level of preparation by INEC, and the commitment and agility of the security forces, stated that  such a hitch free electoral exercise in  Nembe was  unprecedented especially in the Nigerian Fourth Republican democracy.
INEC officials, the security forces, election observers, the Chiefs and people of the community all deserve commendation for the exercise being devoid of friction  or violence.
A physically challenged voting
shows a peaceful election
At Ward 5 Unit 1 Mein Polotiri/Mein  Musel, Ward 5 Unit 7 Osain Polo, Unit 9  Derri Okpu all in Nembe Bassambiri 11 amongst others confirmed that the election went on orderly and without a jot of challenge.
Please accept our apologies for the delay, due to poor Network.

