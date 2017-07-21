SEA PIRATES TAKE FIELD DAYS IN NEMBE, OGBIA, BRASS WATER WAYS, COMMUNITIES CRY FOR GOVT'S INTERVENTION

|His Excellency
Hon, Seriake Dickson
|Mr. Asuquo Amba
Commissioner of Police
Bayelsa State
According to information at Golden Pen news desk, the area had suffered great setbacks in terms of physical attacks on law abiding citizens going on their lawful businesses been killed, maimed and their monies or goods carted away with impunity in the eyes of the law, having a field day.
Mr. Gborienemi Thomson and Hezekiah Olotu in their separate interactions with this medium posited that the situation has become worrisome to the extent that fishermen and women are apprehensive of dangers of their lives in the rivers and creeks of the said local government areas and beyond either for fishing or embarking on a journey.
The water ways in that axis had recorded terrible casualties and there have been repeated calls on the authorities to identify the culprits and bring them to book, but not enough had been done till date.
It would be recalled that a young man of Okpoama kingdom in Brass Local Government area an expectant father, Mr. Timi Iyabi was on th 27th July 2014 reported killed by sea pirates in the water way of Ogbia and Brjass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.
In the month of June, date 15, 2015 a Naval officer was attacked and killed at a Naval Security base along Akassa River, as reported.
Following the spate of sea pirates attacks and adverse consequences, the King of Okpoama Kingdom, HRM, Ebitimi Banigo also raised his voice, called on the authorities to intervene to stop the ugly trend, 31st of August 2015. The King, "... expressed concern over the rising cases of attacks and killings in our water ways and creeks of Brass and Nembe kingdoms by pirates"
While appreciating Governor Dickson for equipping the police with patrol vans to enhance police operations in the lands in Yenagoa, our sources called on the government to also pay adequate attention to our water ways to stop all acts of terrorism that be-devils the state.
No comments:
Post a Comment