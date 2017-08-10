BAYELSA GOVT. FAKES WORKERS ON PROMOTIONS IMPLEMENTATION.

The Bayelsa State government had made a u-turn towards the implementation of the 2015/2016 promotions for Civil Servants in the various ministries and parastatals of the state.
In a Government Order issued and signed by the office of the Head of Service, Rev. Thomas B. Zidafamor GO/65/VOL.1V/34, captioned:
"UNAUTHORIZED IMPLEMENTATION OF 2015 AND 2016 PROMOTIONS BY MINISTRIES, DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES (MIDAs) OF BAYELSA STATE GOVERNMENT" called on the various ministries and parastatals to stop implementing the payment of the benefits of those promoted.
The controversial government circular issued on the 7th of August had given a knock on the heads of those Civil Servants who strenuously passed through a jealously guided civil service promotions examination held by the government itself.When Golden Pen visited the state secretariat, a group of disappointed workers which spoke to us condemned the state government of double standard and outright deviation from the course of righteousness, describing the move as unfortunate.
Workers are of the opinion that the state government is operating illegally on a number of issues affecting their welfare which include unjust salaries deductions and levies, delayed salaries payment and a backlog of salaries arrears owed workers by the government.
All efforts to reach key government officials for their comments was unsuccessful.
