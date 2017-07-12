FORMER NIGERIAN HEAD OF STATE, GEN. GOWON IN BAYELSA-By Evans Tubonah

|Gen Yakubu Gowon
A programme of activities lined out by the media team has it that the visiting former Head of State and his entourage were expected to land the state capital, Yenagoa, in the afternoon and to proceed to the Traditional Rulers Secretariat to be received by the Royal fathers, from there to the official commissioning of the New Governors Office built by the present administration.
According to radio announcements, General Yakubu Gowon will tomorrow morning commission the Heroes Park in Yenagoa, before proceeding to Kaiama in the Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government area of the state, to commission yet another project, the Ijaw National Academy.
The former Head of State, General Gowom shall be treated to a dinner party at the state banquet hall in the evening where the Nobel Laureate, Professor Whole Soyinka is expected to be in attendance.
Media co-coordinators of the government were making frantic efforts at accrediting the state media to join the array of journalist in His Excellency's entourage to cover the historic event.
Golden Pen Newspaper was keenly interested to be at the Traditional Rulers to give coverage to the meeting of the former Head of State and one of the former Military Governors of his administration, HRM King Alfred P. Diete Spiff, who was the first Military Governor of Rivers State. Watch out for more reports.
No comments:
Post a Comment