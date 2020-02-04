ONLY WITH GOD SHALL NEMBE PROSPER, SAYS, PASTOR DAVID IBIYEOMIE

He stated this at the epoch making Divine occasion of "NEMBE UNITY CRUSADE/DEDICATION, held on Saturday February 1st 2020 at the centre of the Unity bridge Nembe, in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
Pastor Ibiyeomie announced that he came under the instruction of God to put to an end, dastardly acts of reckless killings, stealing and destruction of souls, and property in the land of Nembe with impunity.
Shortly after Choir Ministration, the Servant of God, Pastor David Ibiyeomie told the people of Nembe to take note that "wherever there is killing, stealing and destruction there is someone behind it" quoted John 10:10 reads:
"The thief cometh not, but for to steal and to kill and to destroy..."
He explained that the people of Nembe abandoned their Creator, the Almighty God and began to serve and worship idles which he described as the foundation of all their problems of restlessnes and insecurity. against the land and people of the "Nembe Ethnic Nation "(Nembe-se), and called on all the people to ask God to be merciful to the land of Nembe and also to forgive the people of Nembe all the sins they committed before the LORD and the atrocities they performed against themselves. Before the prayer session, Pastor Ibiyeomie laid a solid foundation on the authority of the Word of God as follows:
"As much as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things as silver and gold from your vain conversation received by traditions from your father's, But with the precious blood of Christ as of a lamb without blemish and without spot."
Romans 3:25 reads:
Jonah 3:9-10 reads:
'Who can tell if God will turn and repent, and turn away from his fierce anger, that we perish not? And God saw their works that they turned from their evil way: and God repented of the evil that he had said that he would do unto them, and he did it not."
He then went further and stated graphically that:
" There is nowhere people are delivered without first asking for Forgiveness. Nembe must first ask for Mercy, and ask also for Forgiveness for all the atrocities c they against each other...
"There is no way evil can be lifted until the people say, God, have Mercy on us, and forgive us ...."
Pastor David Ibiyeomie who reminded the mammoth crowd that when God was going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah, He said: "if there were just five" righteous men He will not destroy", remarked that Nembe-se had more than five righteous and could not be destroyed, but delivered.
He then called on the people of Bassambiri to bring sand from their soil and the people of Ogbolomabiri also to bring sand from their land for a covenant prayer. Haven called on all traditional rulers, political leaders, opinion leaders, youth leaders and two women, one from Ogbolomabiri and the other from Bassambiri. He also called on militant leaders to also come out.
That done, the world renown Okrika born Niger Delta based Televangelist, Pastor David Ibiyeomie urged the people of the brotherly Communities of Ogbolomabiri and Bassambiri Kingdoms to openly declare their acceptance of peace, to shun violence, forgive one another and live in peace.
The high point of the program was the DEDICATION OF THE LAND AND PEOPLE OF NEMBE-SE TO THE HAND OF GOD.
While under the influence of the Holy Ghost, Pastor David Ibiyeomie
committed the entire Nembe Ethnic Nation (Nembe-se) to the influence and Authority of JESUS THE CHRIST in a covenant prayer which he sealed with a bottle of anointed Olive Oil with assurances of peace and development to the peaceful, while sounding a warning that any individual or group that reject the peace and ferment trouble shall meet with circumstances of unbelievable consequences.
