BAYELSA ECUMENICAL CENTER: LANDOWNERS IN TEARS CALL ON PASTOR ADEBOYE'S INTERVENTION

Whereas the Governor of Bayelsa, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson had bogusly claimed to have built a befitting Ecumenical Centre for the worship of God in the State, the Landowners whose plots of land were 'compulsorily acquired' are shedding tears for non-payment of compensation to them.
Golden Pen reliably gathered that the Bayelsa State Government led by Mr.Seriake Dickson in 2015 without any meeting or dialogue with the landowners brazingly entered the said plots of land located at Igbogene, cleared the area and began to build an Ecumenical Centre project that was completed and inaugurated for use in 2017, but ironically, since after the 'compulsory acquisition' of the said plots of land, the completion of the project and it's inauguration, the Governor , Henry Dickson had refused to pay the Landowners any compensation from 2015 to date in 2020.
It would be recalled that the historic Ecumenical Centre was Commissioned, 2nd November, 2017, by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, American popular gospel singer and multiple award winner, Ron Kenoly and other invited guests at home and from the diaspora who attended the ceremony did not know that compensation on the plots of land upon which the Ecumenical Center stands were not paid, while friends of the Governor invited were honourably air lifted, acomodated and tenderly cared for in Government House and in the most expensive hotels, with a whopping amount of hundreds of millions of Naira, the tax payers money out of which just a part could have been enough to settle the Landowners compensation.
Meanwhile, the Landowners of the Ecumenical Centre at Igbogene, whose plots of land were forcefully acquired by the State Government and denied payment have in tears passionately appealed to the conscience of the Bayelsa Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson to pay them compensation for their plots of land before his final exit come February 14th, 2020
|Bayelsa Ecumenical Center
The Landowners used the medium to also call on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye who commissioned the project to intervene in the matter and to wipe away their tears.
