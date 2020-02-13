BAYELSANS CONDEMN JUDICIARY FOR INVOLVING JUSTICE MARY ODILI IN A MATTER BETWEEN THE APC AND THE PDP AT THE SUPREME COURT

It was just like a mighty wind that blew across Bayelsa, the only all Ijaw State in the Nigerian federation at about 11.30 a.m the news came that the Governor Elect David Lyon and the Deputy Governor Elect
|Justice Tanko Muhammad
CJN
Pockets of PDP members celebrated with their flags, while the APC was quiet but still optimistic of victory.
But all boil down to raising questions and series of analysis from many quarters which placed, Justice Mary Odili, wife of former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili in the eye of the storm, because she was the First Lady of Rivers State and member of the PDP. This realisation came to public attention that as wife of that great political gladiator, Dr. Peter Odili, Justice Mary Odili might have been planted at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a PDP member in the clothing of a Justice of the Supreme Court to work for the PDP against other parties.
It would be recalled that Ikenga Chronicles on 12 2016 published a report
a report captioned:
"BREAKING Fmr. First Lady Of Rivers Sttate Mary Odili Fingered In Bribery That Gave Gov. Wike Supreme Court Victory" reads:
|Justice Mary Odili
In another development it was reported December 29, 2017 by *scooping.com"
"Can Nigeria's most political Supreme Court Justice become Chief Justice... 65 year old Justice Mary Odili is the fifth most senior in the Supreme Court and the most partisan of the lot."said the report.
The third report about Justice Odili and her Public Service career was published January 25,2018
" Point Blank News" captioned:
"ABIA GUBER TUSSLE: HOW JUSTICE MARY ODILI POSTPONED'
SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT+ reads:
"Notoriously corrupt Justice Odili of the Supreme Court who is also wife to former Governor Peter Odili arm-twisted Supreme Court Justices to postpone judgement in case against Governor Okezie of Abia State."
With this kind of antecedents, it became clear to many that the Nigerian Judiciary made a costly mistake for keeping Justice Mary Odili at the Supreme Court to decide election matters between PDP.and APC or any other party with PDP to which she allegedly had always been an interested party in favor of the PDP.
|David Lyon
Governor Elect, Bayelsa State
The other painful thing Bayelsans noted was the way and manner the Supreme Court with Mary Odili as the most senior member painted the baseless issue raised about, Biobarakuma having many names or different names in the certificates submitted to INEC. That the Deputy Governor Elect, Chief (Senator) Biobarakuma Wangagha Degi Eremienyo in the immediate past Governorship election in Bayelsa State submitted many names some spelling mistakes, that was all.
|Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo
Deputy Governor Elect
Bayelsa State
He first contested Councillorship election in his Ikensi Ward in Old Brass Local Government Area in Old Rivers State and won, contested as Vice/Chairman and won, contested Chairmanship in Nembe Local Government Area and won, screened as Commissioner nominee by the Bayelsa Assembly and passed, with the same certificates he was appointed Director at FERMA, and with the same certificates he was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but because he became running mate in the Bayelsa Gubernatorial election this cock and bull story surfaced.
Can the Justices tell the Nigerian Nation and the world that Biobarakuma Wangagha Degi did not qualify from the schools but forged the certificates? Did any of his school deny, him that he was not their product?
All that the Supreme Court stands on to disqualify the Governor Elect of the APC in Bayelsa State, David Lyon and the Deputy Governor Elect Biobarakuma Degi is that the latter has different names in his certificates and spelling mistakes, that is baseless.
It is baseless as far as knowledge and truth is concerned that in Nigeria, if there be such problem of letter error in any documents it takes Affidavit and Newspaper advert to correct it, that is all, and nothing more.
And still for the records there is need to give the name of the Senator Representing Nembe East Senatorial District that is the Deputy Governor Elect of Bayelsa State:
His Name -------+Biobarakuma
Father's Name -Wangagha
Grand Father--- Degi
Chieftaincy title -Eremienyo
The claim that these or certificates were forged is not tenable, and unfair.
This is not Justice, Bayelsan electorate need Justice, they want their votes count and their voices heard that they need Justice. from the Supreme Court.
