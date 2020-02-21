DEGI REACTS TO SUPREME COURT FORGERY ALLEGATION, CALLS FOR POLICE INVESTIGATION

|Chief B.W Degi-Eremienyo
The soft spoken Deputy Governor Elect, yesterday Thursday February 20, 2020 during a media briefing in the Federal Capital Abuja said that it was shocking and unimaginable for the Supreme Court to come out with such a forgery allegation against him.
Chief Degi Eremienyo posited that he went through schools and got his certificates and did not forge any of of them, giving assurances that the schools that ".. issues his certificates can confirm the authenticity of his credentials."
Chief Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo is a man of integrity and of honour who from the genesis of his political career as Councillor, as Vice/Chairman of Brass Local Government Council, as Chairman of Nembe Local, Government Council, as Commissioner for Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, as Executive Director Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, endeared himself through service to the people of his immediate constituency, the state he came from and the Nigerian Nation over the years according to observers.
While briefing the Press the Deputy Governor Elect of Bayelsa State, Chief Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo to under score his innocence said that some of the names that were attributed and published by the media as from the Supreme Court Judgement were not his names, but fabricated.
And after giving his names as
Biobarakuma Wangagha Degi Eremienyo, he challenged whoever is claiming these names or his certificates to come out, while calling on the Police to investigate the allegations of certificates forgery levelled against him from the Supreme Court Judgement.
He made it clear that the Supreme Court did not give him fair trial before arriving at whatever verdict.
