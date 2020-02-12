THIS HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE: YOU CANNOT BUY OUR HOUSE, MRS NYANANYO TELLS DICKSON

She made the open declaration at the weekend during an interview with Golden Pen Newspapers blog.spot at the heels of a
|His Excellency
Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson
the said property belonging to her and her husband without their knowledge.
Going further, Mrs Tubo Nyananyo alleged, she was reliably informed of Mr. Dickson's plan to deploy some ferocious uniform men to come with bulldozers without any notice for demolition with a view to displace her family to boost his ego and to extend his empire.
The virtually troubled woman, Mrs Tubo Nyananyo (Nee Egbuson) told this medium that she least expected that Hon. Dickson could embark on such a ill-fated journey, believing that as Governor or former Governor, the Nigerian Constitution does not allow him to oppress law abiding citizens.
|Mrs Benaebi Tubo Nyananyo
" My name is Mrs Benaebi Tubo Nyananyo (Nee Egbuson), as you see me, I am in a deep state of mind, and I want all Bayelsans and the Nigerian public to hear my voice and to know what is happening to me and my family because of the house me and my husband built, over eight years ago.
"There had been widespread allegations that Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson had purchased our house and will soon come with some tough uniform men to bulldoze us out of the house and forcefully take it over.
" The truth is that this our house is not for sale, my husband and I who jointly built the house never at any time discussed about selling the property to anybody, not even to Dickson and, I hold strongly to the belief that no matter what amount is involved our house is not for sale.
|The House Not For Sale (1)
"I am deeply worried about this development which had given me and my family sleepless nights, having fears of the unknown. So I have already contacted my Lawyers and necessary actions are being taken"
Mrs Nyananyo said.
She called on Dickson not to make any attempt to forcefully evict them and to take over their house, their family house, pointing out that the house is not for sale.
Meanwhile in a letter dated February 4, 2020, written by the Lawyers to Mrs Benaebi Tubo Nyananyo to His Excellency, Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson reads:
"CAVEAT EMPTOR TO HIS EXCELLENCY, HONORABLE HENRY SERIAKE DICKSON OVER THE PROPERTY JOINTLY OWNED BY MR. AND MRS NYANANYO BEING, LYING, AND SITUATE BY THE POLICE AREA COMMAND OFFICE, OFF AIT, OPOLO-ELEBELE ROAD YENAGOA, BAYELSA STATE"
"We are the Solicitors to Mrs Benaebi Tubo Nyananyo Nee Egbuson of Police Area Command Road, Off AIT- Opolo-Elebele Road Yenagoa, Bayelsa State of Nigeria who is hereinafter referred to as "Our Client" and upon her firm and definite instructions we write and state as hereunder appearing:
Our Client's instructions are to the following effect:
|The House Not For Sale (2)
The marriage was contracted according to native law and customs and also under the Act. Mr. Nyananyo Tubo-Mienye had other children outside the marriage.
2.The property described as being, lying and situate along the Police Area Command Road, Off AIT-Opolo-Elebele, Road Yenagoa adjoining His Excellency, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson's buildings is the matrimonial abode of Our Client housing all the members of the family since it's construction.
3.That the aforesaid property was jointly acquired and developed by Mr.and Mrs Nyananyo Tubo-Mienye
for family use well over eight years before His Excellency, Henry Seriake Dickson acquired the adjoining land and developed a bungalow first and later on, a storey building...."
In the six paragraphs letter, the Lawyers stated unequivocally especially on the sixth paragraph saying:
" Therefore, your attempt to acquire the matrimonial and joint property without the consent of all the joint owners is tantamount to acquiring huge litigation. Accordingly, you have been WARNED and given adequate NOTICE not to buy a piece of law suit." The Lawyers warned!
All efforts to contact Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for his comments before going to Press proved abortive.
