Saturday, 15 February 2020

APC NATIONAL LEADER DISSOCIATES BIOBARAKUMA DEGI FROM FORGERY ALLEGATIONS

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had said that there was nothing wrong with the documents submitted by Degi Eremienyo, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC in Bayelsa State for the
Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
APC National Chairman
governorship election, because they were the same documents he submitted to INEC and contested the senate position and won.
Adams Oshiomhole who stated this in a Press conference held at the APC National Secretariat Abuja, contended that there was no justification whatsoever to dysqualify Degi Eremienyo because of the documents he submitted.
Comrade Oshiomhole said there waa nothing added or removed, but the same ones he used for the Senatorial election.
" In his argument, Mr Oshiomhole said that the certificates presented by Mr. Degi Eremienyo to INEC when he contested for the Senate was the same he presented as a Deputy Governorship candidate, while emphasizing that:
"The qualification for being a Governor is the same qualification of being a Senator. It is the same documents that they used for his election as a Senator that he provided to INEC. There is no evidence that he subtracted or added.
On the issue of INEC giving  certificate of return to the PDP candidate, Mr.Douye.Diri, the APC Leader described it as against the dictates of the Constitution and what the Supreme Court said, which according to him shall be corrected in the temple of Justice through the peaceful process of the Law. Hear him:
"INEC expressly disobeyed the Supreme Court Order which insisted on votes spread.
" Democracy is a game of numbers, it would not be the intention of the Supreme Court that the man who did not have the spread be sworn-in as a Governor. That is why the Supreme Court made that provision." The APC Chieftain clarified and went further saying:
"We will employ every peaceful, legal means to upturn this illegal decision of INEC."
Meanwhile the Supreme Court had fixed Tuesday the 8th of February the cases of Bayelsa and Imo States.

Posted by at

2 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)