APC NATIONAL LEADER DISSOCIATES BIOBARAKUMA DEGI FROM FORGERY ALLEGATIONS

|Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
APC National Chairman
Adams Oshiomhole who stated this in a Press conference held at the APC National Secretariat Abuja, contended that there was no justification whatsoever to dysqualify Degi Eremienyo because of the documents he submitted.
Comrade Oshiomhole said there waa nothing added or removed, but the same ones he used for the Senatorial election.
" In his argument, Mr Oshiomhole said that the certificates presented by Mr. Degi Eremienyo to INEC when he contested for the Senate was the same he presented as a Deputy Governorship candidate, while emphasizing that:
"The qualification for being a Governor is the same qualification of being a Senator. It is the same documents that they used for his election as a Senator that he provided to INEC. There is no evidence that he subtracted or added.
"INEC expressly disobeyed the Supreme Court Order which insisted on votes spread.
" Democracy is a game of numbers, it would not be the intention of the Supreme Court that the man who did not have the spread be sworn-in as a Governor. That is why the Supreme Court made that provision." The APC Chieftain clarified and went further saying:
"We will employ every peaceful, legal means to upturn this illegal decision of INEC."
Meanwhile the Supreme Court had fixed Tuesday the 8th of February the cases of Bayelsa and Imo States.
