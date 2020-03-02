Monday, 2 March 2020

BAYELSA GOV. DOUYE DIRI, SPRINGS A SURPRISE, PAYS SALARIES AS MONTH ENDS

 Civil Servants of Bayelsa State have celebrated Governor Douye Diri for paying their February salaries at the end of the month, which according to some of the celebrating workers who spoke to Golden Pen Newspapers at the State's Secretariat in Yenagoa, under strict conditions of anonymity stated unequivocally that Senator Diri had done what they had not experienced  in the past eight years.
Senator Douye Diri
The Governor of Bayelsa State
Senator Diri who came to power on the 14th of February 2020 following a Supreme Court Judgement, on assumption of duties, told Bayelsans that his administration would be prosperity driven and shall not be a prototype to the immediate past administration.
There were strong insinuations  close to the end of the month from some quarters that Senator Diri had nothing else to offer or to do, except  to follow the footsteps of his predecessor or to sing with his master's voice.
But he had proved all his insinuators wrong asserting that he is a man of his words who cares for the needs and well being of the people of the State.
Some traders at Swali, Opolo and  Kpansia markets expressed joy describing the development as a cursor to prosperity for increasing,  the population of customers that visited their shops within the period, while calling on the Governor to maintain the tempo.
