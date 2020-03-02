BAYELSA GOV. DOUYE DIRI, SPRINGS A SURPRISE, PAYS SALARIES AS MONTH ENDS

|Senator Douye Diri
The Governor of Bayelsa State
There were strong insinuations close to the end of the month from some quarters that Senator Diri had nothing else to offer or to do, except to follow the footsteps of his predecessor or to sing with his master's voice.
But he had proved all his insinuators wrong asserting that he is a man of his words who cares for the needs and well being of the people of the State.
Some traders at Swali, Opolo and Kpansia markets expressed joy describing the development as a cursor to prosperity for increasing, the population of customers that visited their shops within the period, while calling on the Governor to maintain the tempo.
