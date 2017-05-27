FORMER PRESIDENT DR. JONATHAN EMPHASIZES ON IMPLEMENTATION OF NATIONAL CONFAB WHITE PAPER-BY EVANS TUBONAH

|Dr. Goodluck Jonathan
He stated this in the Rivers State Capital, Port Harcourt, at the occasion of a Golden Jubilee lectures held at the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State.
The Otueke born global political leader made it clear that the aim of the 2014 National Conference was to address some key issues that bedeviled the smooth running of the ship of state, the reason for which he approved the holding of the Conference, Dr. Jonathan said.
"One of the reasons, I insisted on the National Conference...was the interest of Nigerians. Yes, in many areas as a nation, we are doing well, but there are still other areas that agitate the minds of our people and as a government..
"I remember in August 2013, ProfessorBen Nwabueze led the patriots and met me, and one of the issues raised was the National Conference. Others schemed for other conferences, but I insisted on the National Conference that would look at these gray areas that affect our people. Those areas that retarded our development and finetune it for the good of our children..."
Dr. Jonathan who is the icon of Nigerian democracy, being the first African president in power who conceded defeat and voluntarily and selflessly handed over power to his successor, without violence or spill of blood.
He used the medium to inform the people that, while in office he used to believe that both executive powers and the power of law making etc, was temporal.
The soft spoken former president, Dr. Jonathan who said he was happy with the outcome of the celebrated National Conference, called on the Federal Government not to keep the white paper in the files but implement its consensus for the development of the nooks and crannies of the nation in the areas of security and overall prosperity.
The former president expressed the view that implementation of the 2014 Confab's white paper will bring about the practice of fiscal federalism, which will be beneficial to all the states in the nation, he therefore urged the Federal Government to implement the 2014
National Conference White Paper.
He used the medium to appreciate the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike for fastracking the development of the state.
The former president expressed conference that, the Wike he knew and who served in his cabinet as a Minister has the traits of good governance will lead the people of Rivers State to the next level.
In his remark, the Chairman f the Caretaker Committee of tell PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi stated that only the PDP will provide credible leadership to bring Nigeria out from her present economic challenges."In PDP we believe that our federation Ned to be fixed.We will ensure reforms in a manner that every Federline unit will know that they will not be abandoned."
In his remarks the governor of RiversState, Nyesome Wike, spoke well of the leadership of Senator Makarfi led PDP with hopes of a better future.
