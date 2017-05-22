GOV.DICKSON'S SIX YEARS WASTE COMMENTS AGAINST JONATHAN AND CONTROVERS

Dr, Goodluck Jonathan
But as soon as the comments were made by the governor, the news went virile as people from all works of life began to comment on the strange outing of the who the whole nation and the world knew as Dr. Jonathan's number one support, being the governor of his home state, coupled with the fact that Dickson was a political son to Jonathan until this controversial statement was made.
The governor of Rivers State Nyesome Wike, who regard Dr. Jonathan as a father to the people of the Niger Delta and the South/ South in particular and one of the fathers of the Nigerian nation, being a former president and leader of the largest party in Africa, the PDP for six years, and still the father figure of that party.
In his reaction, Barrister Wike who had the former president, Dr. Jonathan in his State, Rivers, for commissioning of projects remarked that whoever made such a statement that the former president's six years in office at the presidency was a waste, needed urgent medical attention.
In a related development, a former mister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode also spoke in the same vein, described the statement as untrue.
But while the thunders and brimstone were raining upon the governor from various quarters, as reactions to the costly statement, the governor's camp came out with double positions as follows:-
1. A denial that the governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Dickson did not make such a statement at all that berated the former president. Intact the statement by Dickson in that wise, spoke about an inseparable relationship between "the two leaders"
2. After that, Dickson came up with another statement, asserting that he had no regret whatsoever saying that the "six years of Dr. Jonathan at the presidency was a waste..." The governor who displayed an usual courage clearly said that he stands by his statement.
These two positions by the same governor had created a deeper controversy, too deep for the masses to read the hand writing on the wall, as to who blinks first between the camps of Dickson and Jonathan.
