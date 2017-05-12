BAYELSA: BUSINESS EXECUTIVE CALLS FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF YENAGOA CITY MASTER PLAN

|Chief Chris Adokeme
He stated this while interfacing with golden pen on line in his office in Yenagoa.
Chief Adokeme who served two Military Administrators as a Speechwriter stated that the Bayelsa State government engaged the services of a renowned Architectural firm of Chief Harcourt Aduke to draw a master plan and wondered why the plan had been ignored in the development process.
Chief Adokeme attributes the ghetto like outlook of the Bayelsa state capital, Yenagoa as the failure by succesive governments to implementing that master plan aimed at transforming the state capital to a modern city.
Fielding questions, the business guru said the Ijaw man could be a successful business man if only he would stop the mentality of depending on government for contracts. Here him:
"We must purge ourselves on this reliance on governments, how much contract will the government be able to give, how soon will the government be able to pay it's contractors? Once you get tied to the apron strings of the government;...how many people will the government be able to assist? he posited.
Chief Adokeme who is also the National President of ALUMNI ASSOCIATIONS IN NIGERIA also identified petition writing as a cankerworm that had eaten deep into the society which had frightened the successful indigenous investors from plowing back their resources in the state.
