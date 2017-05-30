NEMBE 2 PARLIAMENTARIAN PUTS SMILE ON CONSTITUENTS FACES By Our Correspondent

|Hon. Mrs Princess Ingo Iwowari Gold
According to Golden Pen findings the silent and unassuming Lady Legislator had sprang a surprise by embarking upon people oriented projects, since she came onboard as a lawmaker.
Our Correspondent gathered that despite the visible excruciating financial challenges facing the system, Hon. Mrs Ingo Iwowari Gold had been proactive to finding lasting solutions to some of the problems that were lurking around the community.
Understanding the importance of water as one of the basic needs of humanity, the first female legislator of that Constituency, Princess Mrs. I. I. Gold was said to have taken a bold initiative to restore water supply through the nooks and crannies of the Opu Nembe Community, which she had achieved, by deploying contractors to change old water pumps on trunk lines and extending more high capacity water pipes to effect the free flow of water in the fledgling Opu Nembe city.
The joy of the people according to Our Correspondent is that, water supply was a major challenge for wish solution was highly needed, when she stepped in, thus describing the action of the Lady Parliamentarian as proactive to development.
It would be recalled that the lawmaker had donated chairs, food items and other basic needs including cash gifts to the elderly at different occasions. The wishes and prayers of the masses is that God should bless, protect, keep and enable Hon. Mrs Princess Ingo Iwowari Gold to be do more for her people.
No comments:
Post a Comment