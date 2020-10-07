DIRI WILL SPRING A SURPRISE IN DEVELOPMENT - PAUL YEIGBA

The General Manager stated this during an interview with the Golden Pen Newspaper print and on-line which called on him in his office in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa.
Mr. Yeigba spoke well on Senator Diri's passion to transform the State; especially in the area of Housing and Property Development in these words:
"As Senator Douye Diri came onboard, he looked at the abandoned Housing projects and said NO! we have to do something right now, and I can tell you that he is q taking the housing and prosperity development sector to a new level.
"For now you can see that Okaka phase 2, a housing project which had been under construction since 2012 - 2013, we considered necessary to complete.
As soon as the Douye Diri Government came onboard, because he has a passion for development of the State; especially in Housing, he emphasized that the state will have a new look with housing and property development."
Mr. Yeigba went further to say that, to this end, the Governor had given a matching order that the phase 2 Okaka Housing Estate be completed without further delay to provide accommodation for the teaming population in the State; expressing the hope that in his one year in office the Phase 2 Okaka Housing Estate Project shall no doubt be counted in the list of achievements of his
Meanwhile the General Manager of the Housing and Property Devolopment Authority, Mr. Yeigba had expressed optimism for a timeous completion of the project judging from the speed of work done and urged those at the site to redouble efforts to achieve the desired deadline..
