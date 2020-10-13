The newly appointed Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Local Governments Matters, Chief Kuroghofa K. Ben Wari had sent a message of appreciation to the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri for his appointment.
Chief Ben Wari in a chat with Golden Pen News, print and online thanked the Governor and those working closely with him for giving him the privilege to serve in the Prosperity Government.
He used the medium to thank all
those who sent Goodwill Messages to him from far and near, and wished them well in all their endeavors.
